That unmarked envelope with an unknown return address? Give it a closer look.

The first round of Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer cards was set to begin arriving in mailboxes across Louisiana this week in plain white envelopes with the return address listed for Austin, Texas.

The state Department of Children and Family Services website sent out a warning Wednesday morning regarding the P-EBT program.

"Don't Toss!" read the email's subject line and the header on its message.

The aid benefit applies for families with students who qualify for free or reduced-priced meals at their respective schools. The benefits amount to $285 per child for students based on the nearly two months of school days that were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The filing deadline was originally June 8, but has been extended to June 15. As of this week there had been applications filed for more than 430,000 students -- a total representing nearly 60% of students across the state.

The email from DCFS shared key dates and information for the program, including:

Benefit cards for applications sent before May 25 and approved should arrive by the week of June 8

Benefit cards for applications sent between May 25 and June 1 and approved should arrive by June 13

Benefit cards for applications sent between June 13 and June 8 and approved should arrive by June 19

Benefit cards for applications sent after June 8 and approved should arrive by June 26

Click this link for application and eligibility information

Click this link for the application