After months of debate, two consultants, threats of litigation and 19 maps to choose from, the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board is finally planning to settle on just one set of election districts.
The board is holding a special meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the School Board Office, 1050 S. Foster Drive. The aim is to narrow the field down to one map that will be published in The Advocate, with a final ratification vote held May 5.
The new maps are necessitated by the 2020 U.S. Census. The final approved map will go into effect with the Nov. 8 School Board elections, for which qualifying is July 20-22.
Only one board member, Tramelle Howard, has announced he will not run for reelection for a second term representing District 3. Fellow board members Dawn Collins and Dadrius Lanus fell short in elections Saturday for seats on the state Legislature and Metro Council, respectively.
A handful of local, state and national organizations have pressed the School Board to adopt maps that would increase minority representation on the board by creating at least one more Black-majority election district. The board currently has five White and four Black members.
Many of these same advocates want the board to expand in size from nine members to anywhere from 11 to 15 members. Expanding the size of the board would reverse the controversial 2014 reduction of the board from 11 to nine members.
Advocates have coalesced behind one proposed map, known as Ware-Collins Plan 1 11, that would increase the size of the board to 11 members, six of which would come from majority-Black districts. The maps are named after board members Collins and Evelyn Ware-Jackson.
The board’s five White board members, however, have yet to signal which of the maps they are likely to support and have rejected previous efforts to narrow the field. Those same board members voted down a March 17 motion by Collins to jettison maps that are 5% larger or smaller from the average – for a nine-member plan that works out to 43,002 voters per district. That same unsuccessful motion would have junked proposed maps with more majority White districts than majority Black districts.
Mike McClanahan, president of the state NAACP, told the board on March 17 that it faces litigation if it approves a map that his organization considers out of compliance with federal civil rights law.
The New York City-based NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund has already weighed in twice, most recently on Monday with a letter asserting that only three of the 19 proposed maps “may comply” with Section 2 of the federal Voting Rights Act – it did not identify which maps they were. The civil rights organization urged the board to set aside the 16 non-compliant maps and adopt meaningful ways that any public input submitted at Wednesday’s meeting can be incorporated into a final plan.
The letter is a followup to a Feb. 10 letter sent by the same organization that argued that “at least half” the seats on the board need to be majority Black. Otherwise, the School Board would “dilute the voting power of voters of color.”
According to the 2020 U.S. Census, Black residents now make up a greater proportion of the East Baton Rouge Parish school system than White residents – In 2010, Whites edged out Blacks – but neither race is in the majority. The school includes the parish, minus Baker, Central and Zachary, which have their own school districts.
In terms of the voting age population – residents who are 18 or older who may or may not be registered to vote – it’s closer to an even split. Mike Hefner, East Baton Rouge’s hired demographer, calculates that Black residnets represent 43.9% of all voters and White residents represent 44.3%.
Hefner was selected in November, two weeks after the first consultant hired by the board, Strategic Demographics, LLC, withdrew, citing a lack of cooperation from three board members who failed to sit down for one-on-one meetings to discuss their ideas for their respective districts.
Hefner is recommending Plan 7, one of 13 that he’s created. Plan 7 calls for an even split of four Black and four White members while one district would be a tossup, meaning it falls short of 55% Black or White. The tossup, District 1, which is currently represented by Mark Bellue, who is White, would be 47.5% Black and 33.7% White. In terms of registered voters, though, District 1 would be only 42.7% Black and 47.3% White.
Board President David Tatman has already said he favors a 4-4-1 map, descripting the tossup districts as “an opportunity district.”
Bellue himself has commissioned four nine-member plans, labeled Public Plans 10, 12, 20 and 22. These plans would reduce the number of majority-Black districts from four to three, turning Ware-Jackson’s District 5 into a tossup, with a bare 51% to 52% Black majority, depending on the map. Among registered voters, District 5 would be 58% to 59% Black.
Public Plan X-1, which board member Mike Gaudet said he commissioned as an “experiment,” creates four majority-White, two majority-Black, two tossup and one wildcard district where neither Black or White voters reach 45% of the total.