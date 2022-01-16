A new redistricting dispute is brewing amid a push by civil rights groups to add another minority seat to the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Jim Garvey, the president of BESE, said he and others on the 11-member board are generally content with the current boundaries, which have been in effect for the past decade.

But critics say BESE's makeup needs changes, in part because Black students make up nearly half of the state's public school population but just 27% of BESE members.

Linda Johnson, who was president of the board in 2010, said she tried then to get the number of minority seats expanded but her effort never gained traction. "It just seems as if it would have been nice to have elected BESE members that would represent more of the minority population in the state of Louisiana," said Johnson, who lives in Plaquemine.

The board, which oversees public schools statewide, consists of eight elected members and three named by the governor.

The current lineup includes two majority-minority districts, which means a district in which Black residents, who make up a minority of the state's population, comprise a majority of the BESE district.

They are District 8, which is held by Preston Castille, of Baton Rouge, and District 2, which is held by Kira Orange Jones, of New Orleans.

One of BESE's three appointed members is a minority, which means 27% of the board is represented by Black officials.

Black residents make up about 31% of Louisiana's population, and 48% of students attending public schools.

"Right now communities of color are very underrepresented on BESE," said Michael Pernick, a New York City attorney who is redistricting counsel for the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc.

Pernick's group and 14 others submitted their request to add a third minority seat on BESE to the House and Senate committees overseeing redistricting.

Others behind the push include the NAACP Louisiana State Conference, Urban League of Louisiana, League of Women Voters of Louisiana, ACLU of Louisiana and the state branch of The Education Trust, a national, non-profit group that works on behalf of minority and low-income students.

Gov. John Bel Edwards and Senate Education Committee Chairman Cleo Fields of Baton Rouge, both Democrats, have also voiced support for a third minority district.

A special session to redraw lines for the state's congressional delegation, the Legislature, BESE and the Public Service Commission is scheduled for Feb. 1-20.

Any controversy over BESE is in addition to a separate push to add a second minority seat to Louisiana's six-person House delegation.

The letter from the 15 groups says the failure to add a third minority seat to the eight elected slots would likely run afoul of the federal Voting Rights Act of 1965.

It says Black and Latino communities in north Louisiana have been dispersed in such a way to deny minority voters the right to elect candidates of their choice in the two districts.

District 4, which is in northwest Louisiana, is represented by Republican Michael Melerine, a Shreveport attorney who works with fellow attorney and state Rep. Alan Seabaugh, R-Shreveport. White residents make up 54% of the district.

District 5, which is in northeast Louisiana, is held by Republican Ashley Ellis. White residents make up 59% of that district.

Melerine and Ellis are White board members.

The groups said the imbalance is especially egregious as BESE debates issues like COVID-19 rules, how the nation's racial history is taught and academic accountability rules that they say are unfair to Black and Latino students, who make up 2% of the public school population.

"BESE will consider significant issues that are deeply important to communities of color," Pernick said.

Garvey said BESE members months ago were asked for their input from House and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman John Stefanski, R-Crowley.

The House panel is one of the Legislature's two redistricting committees.

"My understanding is most of the members accepted the invitation but didn't really have much to say other than 'We like our districts and to the extent you could keep them pretty much as they are that would be great,'" said Garvey, a Metairie attorney.

Castille said he had a good conversation with Stefanski and likes the ideas of a third minority seat.

"If it is possible it certainly would be more relative to the state's population," he said.

The 15 groups submitted two proposed maps that would produce a third minority seat among elected BESE members.

Under one scenario, that new majority-minority lineup would include District 2, Kira Orange Jones, District 5, Ashley Ellis and District 7 in southwest Louisiana, which is held by Holly Boffy.

Ellis' district would go from 59% White residents to nearly 51% minority; Boffy's from nearly 71% White residents to 55% Black and Latino residents.

Ellis is in her first term and Orange Jones and Boffy are serving their final terms.

The other proposed three-minority setup would be the Orange Jones and Ellis districts and Castille's District 8.