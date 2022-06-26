A key initiative of Superintendent Sito Narcisse's plan to transform Baton Rouge public high schools into early colleges is on pause amid concerns about how much it might end up costing.
Narcisse is struggling to persuade a majority of the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board to support his potentially pricy plans. The price tag includes millions of dollars a year spent on course fees for students to take dual enrollment courses from Baton Rouge Community College, enough potentially to earn them an associate’s degree while still in high school. And it includes about $1.5 million a year to employ 14 program coordinators for each of the Baton Rouge high schools that are participating.
The new school year begins in five weeks, meaning time is running out to successfully expand this initiative to ninth-graders this year across the school district.
Five million dollars in federal COVID 19 relief money is covering the bulk of the costs for the first two years of the program. But no suitable funding source has been identified to keep the program solvent after that federal money runs out.
It will be competing with other district priorities, including a proposed pay raise. Narcisse announced recently he wants to increase employee salaries by 8%, in time for the 2023-24 school. That would cost an estimated $27 million annually.
Narcisse told the School Board recently that his staff evaluates programs all the time and will be cutting programs that fall short, freeing up money for program like Pathways.
“The programs that are not effective, we take those away,” Narcisse explained. “The programs that are effective, we prioritize and we go accordingly.”
Vote goes awry
Since he first announced his Pathways to Bright Futures initiative in December, the superintendent has given multiple presentations on the initiative. Throughout, he’s steadfastly defended it against a range of criticisms, but has also quietly downscaled it in response to some of the harshest attacks.
For months, Narciesse opted not to seek a board vote authorizing the program. Board member Evelyn Ware-Jackson changed that.
In early June, Ware-Jackson requested the board hold a vote on whether or not to approve Pathways expenditures. She expressed concern about the program’s financial sustainability over time. She also worried that some teenagers are being compelled to sign up for advanced classes for which they might not be ready.
The vote did not go Narcisse’s way when it occurred June 16.
Only six out of nine board members were in attendance for the entirety of that five-hour meeting. Narcisse needed a minimum of five votes to gain approval, leaving him only one vote to spare.
The evening turned into a bloodbath. Several of Narcisse’ proposals were unable to garner five votes and were consequently postponed or defeated. Ware-Jackson or fellow board member Dawn Collins, or both, were the holdouts on most of those items.
The Pathways expenditures generated even less support.
Just prior to it being discussed, board member Mike Gaudet stormed out in anger over the defeat of several previous items. That left just five board members, the minimum for a quorum, left to finish the meeting.
Soon after, board member Mark Bellue offered a motion to approve expenditures for the Pathways program.
“Do we have a second?” asked Board President David Tatman, followed by a long pause during which no one spoke. “Going once. Going twice. Gone.”
Board meeting rules specify that items that fail have to wait at least 60 days before the board can consider them again. In this case, Aug. 16 would be the earliest the board could take it up anew. That’s a week after students return to school and two weeks after teachers return.
The rules, however, allow for the board to reconsider killed items if the board agrees by a two-thirds — six members — vote to suspend its rules. That could happen when the board meets again. Its next scheduled meeting is July 14.
Cost confusion
The projected cost of Pathways to Bright Futures for next year is $2.5 million. That estimate was prepared recently by Kelly Lopez, the district’s chief financial officer. It assumes that all eligible ninth-graders in the school district will take on average of one dual enrollment course each.
By 2025, when those ninth-graders become seniors, Lopez estimates the overall cost will grow to about $5.6 million a year. That level of expense would require at least $2.9 million a year more than currently identified funding.
Lopez, however, admitted her estimate includes assumptions that could prove wrong.
“Can I promise these costs are going to be the same? Absolutely not,” Lopez told the board.
For instance, over the next four years, Lopez pegs the per course cost at $400: $300 for the course fee plus $100 for textbooks and other materials. BRCC’s course fees, though, are fixed only for 2022-23; school officials don’t know what they’ll be after that.
“The average course cost will go up over time,” Lopez said in a note attached to her estimate. “Year 3-4 classes could cost 2-3 times more than the current average cost.”
Lopez also assumes there will be 2,557 ninth-graders participating. The latest signup numbers, dated June 20, show that only 1,014 students have signed up so far for a Pathways dual enrollment course.
Of those 1,014, up to 77 are 10th-graders from Glen Oaks High School; last year those students were ninth-graders participating in a pilot version of Pathways. If you subtract those 10th-graders, the likely participation rate for next year’s ninth-grade works out to about 36%.
With that signup rate, the program would cost about $1.9 million in Year 1, or about $600,000 less than Lopez’s estimate. By Year 4, that would grow to $4 million, or about $1.6 million less than Lopez’s estimate.
Even with that lower overall cost, the school system would need to find another $1.3 million a year to cover that year’s expense.
“Fluid” numbers
The 1,014 figure could change. Letrece Griffin, chief of communications, cautioned that students are still signing up for these courses and that number is “fluid” and will likely grow as the school year approaches.
It’s unclear which high schools are signing up more students and which ones are signing up less. That’s because school officials refuse to break down that 1,014 total by the district’s 14 participating high schools.
The Advocate has sought for more than a week a breakdown of Pathways enrollment by school, including through a public records request. Griffin didn't cite a legal exemption to state public records law, but said those numbers would need to wait until course scheduling is complete, "estimated to be no later than mid-July.
“We want to ensure that information is not misconstrued or misunderstood by the public, which is very possible if incomplete numbers are reported. As noted, scheduling is still ongoing at this time,” Griffin said.
Louisiana Public Records Law calls for public records to be released “immediately” unless they are in active use, in which case a public body has up to three days to make them available.
Glen Oaks High last year had greater participation than the school system is seeing so far for next year. During the pilot, about 75% of that school’s 100-plus eligible night-graders enrolled in dual enrollment courses.
If all 14 Baton Rouge high schools end up participating at that 75% rate, the Year 1 cost would be about $3.7 million. That’s about $1.2 million more than Lopez’s estimate. By Year 4 the annual cost would grow to about $9.7 million. That would require $7.1 million a year more than currently identified funding.
There’s reason to believe, though, that the participation level at Glen Oaks last year was higher than what other high schools will see.
Narcisse’s original plan envisioned students signing up for far more dual enrollment classes than he’s currently calling for. Consequently, Glen Oaks ninth-graders last year were expected to take a total of four dual enrollment courses each; they ended up taking an average of 2.8 courses each. The idea is they’d eventually take as many as 20 dual enrollment courses over the course of their four years of high school, or enough to earn an associate’s degree.
After a lot of criticism, Narcisse in February dramatically reduced from 20 to 4 the number of college-level courses students are expected to take. That works out to one a year. Moreover, that lone advanced course no longer needed to be a dual enrollment course. Instead, it could be an Advanced Placement or a career-oriented course.
During a recent board debate, Gaudet told his fellow board members that he’s not that worried about the future cost of the program. He said the 14 program coordinators are the only “fixed cost.” The money paid to BRCC is something the school system could decide to discontinue.
“We’re not committing ourselves for the next 15 years to be spending this if we don’t think we’re getting a return on the money,” Gaudet said. “If we do think we are getting a return, then we’re going to find a way to pay for it.”