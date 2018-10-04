Six well-known dorms on LSU's campus are set to be torn down by 2023, an LSU official told WBRZ-TV on Thursday.

Herget, Kirby-Smith, McVoy, Miller, Acadian and Broussard halls will be torn down and replaced by new buildings located by the university's recreational center.

"Students today, they want a little bit more," said Steve Waller, assistant vice president of Residential Life and housing at LSU.

Kirby Smith, perhaps the most recognizable as it stands 13 stories tall, was home to many a male student since it opened in 1965. It was closed for five years, then reopened in 2011 after a $1.7 million makeover that replaced ceiling tiles, carpets and other renovations.

Kirby Smith once housed 700 male students. After the 2011 renovation, about 500 male and female students lived there.

Baton Rouge General clinic, The Simple Greek to open in LSU's Nicholson Gateway LSU students will soon have another option on campus if they need to quickly see a doctor about a cold or the flu.

The overhaul of on-campus housing comes as LSU has opened Nicholson Gateway, a 28-acre site between West Chimes Street and Skip Bertman Drive. The public-private development includes four new buildings to house LSU undergraduate and graduate students, adding more than 1,500 beds to the available student housing.

Nicholson Gateway also will include 50,000 square feet of retail space and 10,000 square feet of recreational space for students. The retail space will cater to students, faculty, staff and campus visitors. A parking garage also will be added.

Click here to read WBRZ's full story.