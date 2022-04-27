Jerry Epperson fell short of his career goal of becoming permanent superintendent of the East Baton Rouge Parish School District, yet he left an indelible mark on Baton Rouge-area schools.
The former star athlete from Baker was later principal of its high school and then its superintendent, twice leading the parish's first breakaway school system.
Baker's split from other East Baton Rouge schools created a road map later followed by Zachary and Central. A fifth district has been proposed in the St. George area of southeastern East Baton Rouge Parish.
“He laid the groundwork for an independent school district," said Warren Drake, who became superintendent of the new Zachary School District and years later landed the job as East Baton Rouge Parish school superintendent that eluded Epperson.
Epperson, who died last week, had a long career in public education. He spent nearly 40 years with East Baton Rouge Parish schools, including 19 as principal of Baker High. He was up for the top job in the school district three times between 1981 and 1995.
He briefly held the job, but only for a few months in 1995, but only as interim; he was allowed to hold the position as long as he didn't apply for the permanent job. That post went to Gary Mathews of St. Augustine, Florida, and then Epperson retired.
The retirement was short-lived.
Later in 1995, Epperson joined an advisory council for the newly created Baker City school district. From 1999 until 2003, he served as Baker’s first superintendent, stepping aside a few months before it began operations that summer. In 2007, Epperson returned for seven months to run the new school district until they could find a permanent superintendent.
"This man has integrity from the bottom of his feet to the top of his head," former schools superintendent Robert Aertker said in a 1995 interview with The Advocate.
Except for a few years at college, Jerry Epperson spent all 89 years of his life on the large family dairy farm where he was born in the city of Baker, living there even as most of his family moved away.
“He was proud of that land,” his son Larry Epperson said. “He said he would stay on that land until he died.”
The elder Epperson stuck around even as the once vibrant city declined economically. He watched the school district that he worked hard to make a reality struggle academically and financially and eventually be eclipsed by independent school districts in Zachary and Central, the districts Baker paved the way for.
Larry and his two siblings all went to Baker High. Their dad, who was also their principal, cut them no slack. He remembers being summoned to the principal’s off after he failed to do his homework.
“He said, ‘Bend over son,’ and spanked me without mercy,” he recalled.
Drake counts Epperson as a source of inspiration. Like Epperson, Drake rose through the ranks of the East Baton Rouge Parish school system, but left for elsewhere after he found himself passed over in favor of out-of-state administrators.
“(Epperson) was a great leader,” Drake said. “He inspired people to work more than they expected to work and achieve more than they expected to achieve.”
Larry Epperson said his father’s health was fairly good until the last weeks of his life when he died from complications from an infection. He said his dad's mind was sharp right up until the end.
“He loved education. He just loved it,” Larry Epperson recalled. “We were never asked, are we going to college, it was, which college are we going to."