To the casual eye, Capitol High School looks more or less as it has for the past 60 years. The sprawling, tree-covered campus designed by famed Baton Rouge architect A. Hays Town stretches across the same 40 acres.

“Capitol High School” is still spelled out in large red letters along the school’s brick facade while a fiery yellow lion roars silently at passersby on North 23rd Street.

Looks, though, are deceiving. Capitol High is no longer the neighborhood high school where 1,000-plus teenagers used to walk the halls each day. Its attendance zone has long been erased, severing its connection with Easy Town and surrounding areas.

Enrollment has fallen to less than 400 students, making it one of the smallest high schools in Baton Rouge. And almost all of those students are African American and living in poverty.

In 2008, after years of chronic low academic performance, the Louisiana Department of Education took over Capitol High. The state removed the school from the East Baton Rouge Parish school system and placed it in its Recovery School District, or RSD. The RSD quickly converted it to a charter school.

Since then, the inner city high school has undergone five management changes and seen principals come and go. And yet it remains in the academic cellar, with an F letter grade — more or less where it was in 2008.

More changes could be ahead.

The Capitol Education Foundation, the current management team which took over last summer, is operating under a short-term contract that expires June 30. Its leaders say they expect to continue for at least one more year.

“We accepted the role as a transitional organization and one of several partners working every day to keep this historic, legacy school alive,” said Justin Blanchard, executive director of the foundation. “I can’t speak to anything beyond next school year, but I can say we are prepared to do whatever is necessary to ensure long-term viability of Capitol.”

State officials, though, are mum about the high school’s future.

“We are not prepared to comment on Capitol at this time,” said a spokeswoman for the state Department of Education.

On Friday, a spokesman for KIPP: News Orleans Schools, said that the prominent charter school group is willing to play a role at Capitol High, but had few details to share.

“The time frame is unclear right now, and it is unclear yet what KIPP’s role would look like,” said Kevin Barnes, KIPP’s managing director of engagement.

Charter schools are public schools run privately via contracts, or charters.

KIPP — short for Knowledge is Power Program — has a big presence in New Orleans but has, until recently, shied away from the Capital City.

In May, the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board awarded KIPP a charter to open up a series of schools in Baton Rouge encompassing grades kindergarten to 12. That agreement calls for the group to enroll close to 500 students in fall 2020, eventually growing to about 2,500 students by 2025.

Barnes, however, said that timetable is unclear as well.

The Capitol Education Foundation is the new name of Friendship Louisiana, which was the Louisiana affiliate of Washington, D.C.-based Friendship Schools. Blanchard, who used to work for the RSD, remains on as executive director, and the nonprofit’s seven-member board of directors, all of them alumni of Capitol High, is unchanged.

What’s different is that Friendship Schools is gone.

During the five years it held the charter for Capitol High, Friendship struggled to raise test scores, attract students and shepherd them to graduation day. In January 2019, the state refused to renew Friendship’s charter.

Without a better alternative, state leaders offered Friendship the chance to run the school for one more year while they looked for a replacement. But in the shakeout that followed, Friendship Louisiana parted ways with its parent organization in D.C. and opted to run the school on its own.

Since Friendship’s charter has expired, Capitol High is no longer technically a charter school and no longer appears on lists of such schools in the state. Nevertheless, it continues to operate more or less like a charter school.

Capitol High is operating with largely the same personnel and course offerings as it had last year. Executive Director Blanchard, though, has been making some changes, including hiring a new principal in Courtney Bell.

A native of Baton Rouge and a graduate of St. Joseph’s Academy, Bell spent a decade as an educator in Texas before returning to Louisiana in 2018. Bell, hired initially as an assistant principal, was promoted in September after the previous principal abruptly resigned.

Reflecting on her four months in charge, Bell said she “went too far too fast” at first, forcing her to rethink her approach.

“I brought too much fun without teaching the responsibility that comes with that fun,” Bell said.

She’s also been limited by the educational plan that was in place, but she’s working hard on plans for the future, including a new schedule, helping more teachers get certified and moving some computer-based classes to ones taught in person.

“I’m excited about next year,” she said.

One of the showpieces of the high school is its SMART Lab. In summer 2018, Friendship spent $260,000 converting the library into this tech-heavy, creative space.

Students work on a range of creative projects, moving from station to station. On this day, Paul Chapman, 16, was molding bits of clay into claymation characters for a short stop-action movie he was creating. Cha'Kirah Pritchett, 14, was busy programming a robot.

Dominique Dallas, who runs the lab, also teaches a new computer coding course called Operation Spark, developed in New Orleans, that allows students to earn programming credentials that might help them later get a job. It’s meant to complement the SMART lab.

Dallas said she’s enjoying her second year at Capitol more than her first.

“Everyone is very close-knit. (There's) a lot of relationship building,” she said. “Just the culture of the school has changed positively.”

There’s a lot more work to do. Only half of Capitol’s ninth graders graduate four years later. Statewide, the graduation rate averages about 81%.

Blanchard describes Capitol’s graduation rate as “our Achilles heel” and he’s working to bring it up.

To keep more students in class, the high school this year added Jobs For America’s Graduates, or JAG, a dropout prevention program that aims to help students learn how to get a job once they earn a diploma.

Also new this year is Propel America. Forty-eight of Capitol’s 88 graduating seniors are spending their final semester in this new course. When they graduate, they’ll receive months of additional training at Baton Rouge Community College, as well as a stipend, to help them land a higher paying job, ranging from pipe fitters to pharmacy techs.

Despite all that, leaders of Capitol High Alumni Association, however, still want a change.

“What they’re doing hasn’t been working,” said Cleve Dunn, the association’s president. “The grades and scores haven’t been improving. So why should we keep doing this?”

Dunn’s preference is for the parish school system to take over his alma mater. That's what occurred at Istrouma High, leading to $29 million in renovations and the reopening of Istrouma in 2017 as a neighborhood high school.

But state leaders, however, have been cool to that idea, he said. Instead, the focus has turned to lining up a “proven” operator to take over the school; Dunn said he and other Capitol alumni have visited with several in recent months, including KIPP.

“We should have someone with a track record of turning around failing schools,” Dunn said.

In addition to its troubles in the classroom, Capitol High’s facility is in need of extensive renovations. Blanchard said it’s likely tens of millions of dollars in work is needed, but he’s not sure how much.

The parish School Board has called a special meeting for 4 p.m. Monday to talk about whether to reunify RSD schools, including Capitol High, with the school system. State and local leaders have been talking for years about reunifying these schools — Orleans Parish went through a similar reunification between 2016 and 2018.

School Board President Mike Gaudet said those talks are ongoing, but a possible agreement is taking shape. But as far as Capitol High, like Dunn, he personally first wants a permanent, not a short-term, operator in place for Capitol.

“I do not think we would take them back with an interim operator,” Gaudet said. “But I am only one person on the board.”