Like her fellow teachers at Slaughter Elementary, Laura Laiche sat quietly Monday morning at a school assembly with lots of prominent people present, never realizing that they were all there for her.
Laiche walked away with $25,000, no strings attached. In a ceremony reminiscent of the Oscars, founder Lowell Milken teased the audience for several minutes before being handed a special envelope to open.
“And the Milken Educator Award goes to … Laura Laiche!” shouted Milken.
It’s a surprise that never gets old.
With an embarrassed smile on her face as students chanted, “Go Miss Laiche,” the unassuming teacher walked to the front of the room to stand next to an oversized check with her name on it and bask in her newfound fame.
In so doing, she joined an elite club. The Milken Family Foundation is honoring 60 teachers across the country this year and Laiche is one of about 2,800 teachers the foundation has honored since Milken began giving this award in 1987.
Laiche, who is in 11th year of teaching and ninth as a teacher at Slaughter Elementary, considers the award a validation not just for her but for her entire profession.
“It just shows how important your job is,” she said. “It puts into perspective that I am doing what I’m supposed to be doing and I am making a difference.”
Several past Milken winners from Louisiana were in the audience to cheer Laiche on.
Stephanie Whetstone works at Bains Elementary in neighboring West Feliciana Parish and won in 2018. For her, the award was transformational. She used the money to put long simmering plans on the front burner, allowing her to earn National Board certification and to pursue a master’s degree, which she’s halfway through.
“It was a thought, but not a reality, something I would have liked to do in the future but this pushed me to do it,” Whetstone explained.
Laiche said she had no idea anything special was about to happen while she sitting in Monday’s school assembly. In fact, she said, she’d never even heard of the award before, but presence Monday was expected.
“They really just wanted to make sure I was here today,” she said.
Principal Kimberly Glascock, though, has known for about a month and managed to keep it secret.
She noted that Laiche won teacher of the year for East Feliciana Parish schools in 2020. However, she said she knew Laiche was special from the start, going back to when she first interviewed for her job at the elementary school of about 500 students located north of Zachary.
“I could tell she was totally dedicated to education, and it was her life,” Glascock said.
One current and one former student started Monday’s program, a potential clue Laiche missed.
Clover Leggett, a current third-grader, generated laughs with an imaginative story about an evil leprechaun. State Supt. Cade Brumley joked that he’s looking forward to the movie version.
Leggett was followed by Griffin Goudeau, a fourth-grader who took Laiche last year. Goudeau read an essay about Ruby Bridges, the six-year-old girl who became famous as the first African-American child to desegregate the all-white William Frantz Elementary School in New Orleans in 1960.
Laiche has taught third-grade since she arrived at Slaughter Elementary and she said it’s a great age.
“They still love their teacher and they love to come in and learn,” she said.
Keisha Netterville, superintendent of schools in East Feliciana Parish, said she’s sat in Laiche’s classes before and is continually impressed.
“The passion comes through, the thorough planning, the lessons, her delivery, everything,” Netterville said. “She doesn’t just teach the whole class, she teaches students individually.”
While she wasn’t familiar with the Milken award, Laiche is well versed in the Teacher Advancement Program, or TAP. It’s a school reform effort that Slaughter Elementary uses, which is sponsored by another Milken entity, the National Institute for Excellence in Teaching. Laiche serves as a mentor teacher to other teachers at the elementary school.
Besides the $25,000, Milken Educator Award winners will take a trip to a national awards ceremony. They will also get to benefit by connecting with other Milken winners, past and present, joining a broad professional network of educators.
“It’s not about the money,” said Lowell Milken “It’s about being recognized, celebrated and honored.”
Another purpose of the award is to try to get the attention of the students themselves, he said.
“We really want to make a powerful statement about children thinking of becoming a teacher someday,” Milken said.