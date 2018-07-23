The wife of a former Baton Rouge police chief, a parent active in the fight against St. George, and five others working at Baton Rouge schools are making bids to serve on the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board, challenging six incumbents in the Nov. 6 election.

While all nine incumbents are running again, three have already won. They drew no challengers and were consequently re-elected without opposition when qualifying ended late Friday afternoon: Mark Bellue, District 1; Connie Bernard, District 8; and David Tatman, District 9. Their new four-year terms start Jan. 1, 2019, and last through the end of 2022. All three are Republicans.

Bellue will be starting his second term in office, while Tatman and Bernard will be entering their third terms. Because of term limits, Tatman and Bernard won’t be able to run again in four years. They currently serve as president and vice president of the board that oversees Louisiana’s second-largest public school district.

Baker, Central and Zachary, which all have public school districts independent of the parish school system, also had an array of individuals qualify to run for their school boards.

Baker will see competitive elections in four of five school board districts and Zachary will have races in four of nine districts. In Central, all seven individuals who qualified, six of them incumbents, were elected when no one qualified to run against them.

In the parish School Board races, Tammy Dabadie, wife of former Baton Rouge Police Chief Carl Dabadie, is running for the District 6 seat against incumbent Jill Dyason. Both are Republicans. Dyason, who was first elected to the board in 2001, is the longest-serving member of the board; she is seeking election to a fifth full term. Term limits for the School Board did not take effect until her third term in office.

Several candidates posted pictures on social media right after they qualified. Tammy Dabadie took hers with her husband early Friday afternoon at the courthouse: “We just filed for EBR School Board - District 6!”

“I am committed to serving our community by supporting policies that will ultimately provide an excellent education for all children in our parish,” she went on to say.

Attempts to reach her Monday were unsuccessful. Carl Dabadie retired as police chief last summer after four years leading city police.

Community activist Tania Nyman, who has two children in public schools, is a longtime leader in the parent group One Community One School District. That group was formed in 2012 to fight legislation to create a breakaway school district in southeast Baton Rouge, an effort that later morphed into the St. George incorporation drive.

After thinking about it for awhile, Nyman decided at the last minute to challenge District 7 incumbent Michael Gaudet. Nyman is a Democrat and Gaudet is a Republican. Nyman’s colleague in the parent group, Belinda Davis, lost handily to Gaudet in October 2017 in a hard-fought special election. District 7 was previously held by Barbara Freiberg, who now serves on the Metro Council.

In a statement, Nyman said she’s running for District 7 in part “to protect our ability to elect meaningful representation to our local school board,” but acknowledged she’s got a lot of work ahead to get her message across.

”I believe it is a community's responsibility to provide a quality education to all children regardless of race, socioeconomic background, or ability,” she said.

The five other School Board challengers are Joycelyn Hall and Dadrius Lanus, running in District 2 against incumbent Vereta Lee; Tramelle Howard, running against District 3 incumbent Kenyetta Nelson-Smith; Chrisdelin "Kelly" Lyles, running against District 4 incumbent Dawn Collins; and Cliff Lewis, running against District 5 incumbent Evelyn Ware-Jackson. All are Democrats.

Lewis, who is married to Metro Councilwoman Donna Collins-Lewis, has spent the past 10 years as a parent liaison, a job he currently holds at Mentorship Academy, a charter school in downtown Baton Rouge. In a statement, he said he is also a “former professional athlete, a collegiate football coach and an entrepreneur.”

“It’s time to move beyond the petty, political banter that separates this community,” Lewis said.

Hall, Howard, Lanus and Lyles are classroom teachers, though not all are currently in the classroom. All are members of the group South Louisiana Coalition for Education, an educational organizing group that grew out of and attracts many members of Teach for America.

Lanus is the most outspoken and visible of the four. He organized alumni of Glen Oaks High School in an unsuccessful effort to derail a portion of a 1-cent sales tax that voters renewed by wide margins on April 28. The school system is in the midst of $25 million worth of repairs and upgrades to the high school, but Lanus and others were seeking a brand new high school of the caliber of recently rebuilt Baton Rouge and Lee high schools.

Here’s how qualifying went for the school boards in Baker, Central and Zachary:

BAKER

In District 1, incumbent Elaine Davis is facing Willie Williams Jr.; in District 2, incumbent Dana Carpenter is facing Sharlous Booker; in District 3, incumbent Rosatina Johnson is facing Joyce Burges and Clifford Johnson; in District 4, incumbent Shona Boxie was re-elected without opposition; and in District 5, incumbent Calvin Dees is facing Vanessa Parker. All are Democrats.

CENTRAL

All seven seats filled when no one qualified in opposition: Keith Holmes, District 1; incumbent Roxanne Atkinson, District 2; incumbent David Walker, District 3; incumbent Will Easley, District 4; incumbent Jim Gardner, District 5; incumbent Ruby Foil, District 6; and incumbent Sharon Browning, District 7. All are Republicans. Browning, Easley, Garder and Foil have served on the board since it was created in 2007.

ZACHARY

Five incumbents were re-elected without opposition: Gaynell Young, District 1; Marty Hughes, District 3; "Hubie" Owen, District 5; Ann Watkins, District 8; and David Dayton, District 9. Young and Watkins are Democrats, Hughes is “no party listed,” while Owen and Dayton are Republicans.

Four seats are still to be decided. In District 2, incumbent Brandy Westmoreland is facing Lindsey Whitty, both “no party listed”; in District 4, newcomers Jeanne "Nikki" Gautreaux, Republican, and Kenneth Mackie, Democrat, will face off against each other; in District 6, incumbent Heidi Vessel, a Democrat, is facing Rose Barfield and Amy Schulze, both “no party listed”; and in District 7, incumbent Beth Kimmel is facing Jennifer Boyd and Ginger Zeringue Deroche, all Republicans.