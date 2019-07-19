Two New Orleans educators were named Friday night state teacher and principal of the year.
Christopher Mark Dier of Chalmette High School in St. Bernard Parish was named Louisiana's top teacher.
Jennifer Dennis Carey of KIPP East Community in Orleans Parish was named 2020 State Principal of the Year.
The announcements were made during the annual Cecil J. Picard Educator Excellence Awards Gala, which is named for the late superintendent of education.
The event, which took place at a Baton Rouge hotel, is co-sponsored by Dream Teachers.