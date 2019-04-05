After floating the idea of changing attendance zones at as many as 20 Baton Rouge public schools, the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board is now debating changing lines at just four schools to accommodate students from Broadmoor Middle, which is slated to close in May.

Board member Evelyn Ware-Jackson had been pressing for an even more ambitious districtwide rezoning, but on Thursday she said there’s not enough time to do that properly with the current school year nearing its end and the new school year starting in August.

“I’m hoping we can do just the very bare minimum to satisfy moving the kids out of Broadmoor,” Ware-Jackson.

Even with much less at stake, the School Board was unable Thursday to agree on a reassignment plan for Broadmoor Middle and its 377 students. Only three board members - Mark Bellue Mike Gaudet and David Tatman - were ready to approve the plan as is. The board kept the plan alive to be debated again at its regular monthly meeting on April 18.

Board member Connie Bernard, who made the motion to put off the matter for two weeks, suggest that Bellue, whose district contains Broadmoor Middle, could work with school officials to iron out any remaining concerns, but Bellue said he likes the plan as is.

As its stands, Brookstown Middle would take in 84 Broadmoor students, Capitol Middle would take in 194, Park Forest would take two, and Southeast Middle would take 78.

Board member Jill Dyason suggested that some of the 78 students slated for Southeast Middle, at least the ones living north of Goodwood Boulevard, could go to Park Forest Middle instead. She noted that about 150 students currently at Park Forest who live in the Scotlandville area are slated to go to school closer to home in the near future.

“I think we’re going to have plenty of room at Park Forest when we bring those Scotlandville middle students home,” she said.

But Bellue said he’s against splitting Broadmoor subdivision down the middle.