A week into the new school year, schools throughout the capital region, especially those in the East Baton Rouge Parish school system, are still hiring, hunting for educators and support personnel against a backdrop of historic shortages nationwide.
The district is leading the pack with more than 300 vacancies overall as of Friday, the end of week one of the 2022-23 school year, according to staffing numbers provided at the request of The Advocate.
The school district is short more than 200 full-time teachers, representing about 7% of its teaching staff. East Baton Rouge is the second-largest traditional school district in Louisiana and has its largest payroll.
Of the 207 teaching vacancies reported, 91 were being filled by substitute teachers while the rest were being covered by other staff members. Fifty-three of the people will be covering classes are actually math and literacy coaches who’re being reassigned temporarily to cover open classrooms for the first two weeks of school.
Like many urban school districts, East Baton Rouge has faced chronic shortages in years past, particularly in tough-to-staff schools as well as in high-demand subjects such as special education, math, science and foreign languages. With more teachers retiring and a smaller hiring pool, vacancies this year are more widespread than ever.
Also, East Baton Rouge has made its job harder by adding an array of new jobs, much of it funded by ample federal COVID 19 relief funding. In mid-July, the district ordered a halt to internal hiring for Central office jobs until it can stabilize classrooms. On top of that some educators left the district this summer after the controversial end-of-year reassignment of many teachers.
All but five of the district’s 71 schools were reporting vacancies after the first week of the 2022-23 school year. Of those 71 schools, all but 17 were short core classroom teachers.
Broadmoor High School led the way with 15 vacancies, all but two of them teaching positions. It was one of four Baton Rouge high schools with 10 or more vacancies.
The total number of vacancies would be greater if not for 22 online instructors employed by Proximity Learning, an Austin, Texas, firm that offers online courses to districts that are short-staffed, and 13 university graduate students working as “externs,” teaching high school courses.
Vacancies in Baton Rouge public schools have grown even as the district has been hiring people as fast as it can. A total of 118 teachers had been hired between Aug. 1 and Friday. To help hiring, the school system last month agreed to pay new teachers a one-time $7,500 hiring bonus.
Those new hires, however, barely cover the teachers who left recently. Between July 13 and Aug. 9, the school system lost 93 teachers. During that same time span, 280 teachers were moved from one job to another in the district.
Of the other districts in the capitol region, public schools in Ascension and Livingston Parish have the most vacancies, though still far fewer than those in East Baton Rouge:
- Ascension Parish schools on Friday reported 30 vacancies for teachers and 25 for paraprofessionals. It was advertising Tuesday to fill 56 vacancies overall. Thirty of those were posted within the past month, all of them since Aug. 4. The biggest need was for 15 bus drivers.
- Baker city schools on Tuesday advertised five vacant positions, two of them for teachers.
- Central schools on Tuesday reported two vacancies, none for teachers.
- Iberville Parish schools on Tuesday reported 12 vacancies, four of them for teachers. Two are kindergarten teaching positions added due to enrollment growth.
- Livingston Parish schools have vacancies, but the district did not provide a number. It was advertising Tuesday to fill 51 vacancies, but many of those ads were old. Sixteen were posted within the past month, eight of them seeking teachers.
- West Baton Rouge Parish schools on Tuesday advertised 14 vacant positions, nine of them for teachers. Six of those positions were posted in the past month, with the oldest posted on July 22.
- West Feliciana Parish schools on Tuesday listed no vacant positions, advertising only for potential future vacancies.
- Zachary schools on Tuesday advertised six vacant positions, two of them for teachers. All of them were posted in the past month, with the oldest posted on July 27.
While not facing the shortages that East Baton Rouge has, districts in the region have nevertheless hired many new people in recent months to staff their schools.
“We can confirm that Livingston Schools is experiencing difficulties fully staffing all the positions we would like to fill,” said Delia Taylor, a spokeswoman for the Livingston Parish school system.
Taylor noted that the district had 200 new employees on Aug. 2 when school employees returned from summer break.
“This represents the largest newcomer class in recent memory,” Taylor said.
Joe Murphy, Livingston’s superintendent, said some of the new hiring can be tied to enrollment growth in Livingston Parish – about 500 more students last year and another 500 anticipated this year.
“Livingston Parish public schools are continuing to experience exponential growth in student enrollment, and therefore, we must provide services and more personnel to meet the needs of these students,” Murphy said.
Anticipating shortages, especially in its hardest-to-staff schools in Donaldsonville, Ascension Parish in May approved a hiring bonus of up to $10,000. Currently, only three of Ascension’s 30 vacant teaching positions are in Donaldsonville, said Jackie Tisdell, a spokeswoman for the district.
“It has really helped us this year,” Tisdell said.
Even districts that currently have few to no vacancies struggled to get there, recruiting early and hiring right up to the start of school
“We’re all seeing the teacher crunch,” said Jason Fountain, superintendent in Central. “We’ve been fortunate that we have not been impacted in the bottom line of hiring teachers, but we have seen a decline in the number of applicants.”
Scott Devillier, superintendent in Zachary, said Zachary too has seen a smaller hiring pool of applicants. Another factor is that retirements are up, he said.
“We’ve seen an increase over the last few years in the number of teachers retiring,” Devillier said. “This pandemic hasn’t helped us at all with many people retiring earlier than they wanted to.”