Exterior of Broadmoor Middle School Thursday July 1, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. Sito Narcisse's proposal is to turn the school, which was closed two years ago, into a grades 6-12 Visual and Performing Arts School, which two elementary schools that focus on visual and performing arts would feed into. There's some history to this idea. Buckskin Bill Black when he was on the board was a big booster of an arts program at that school that got closed as part of the settlement of the deseg case in 2007. But the new program would also compete with McKinley Middle School, which has an active visual & performing arts program. That’s ironic because Broadmoor Middle’s program was closed in part so it wouldn’t compete with McKinley Middle.