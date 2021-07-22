Converting Broadmoor Middle to a visual & performing arts middle-high school, easing the way for nationally recognized KIPP charter schools to take over Capitol High, a $6.2 million expansion of pre-k, approving a new strategic plan and debating a new facilities study all top a packed agenda for tonight’s East Baton Rouge Parish School Board.
The meeting, which is set to start at 5 p.m., is being held at the Professional Development Center, 3000 Sherwood Forest Drive. You can also watch from home on the school district’s “EBRSchoolsTV” YouTube channel.
Since it was closed in May 2019, the future of Broadmoor Middle School has been unclear. Superintendent Sito Narcisse is proposing to reopen it as a grade 6-12 magnet school with a visual and performing arts focus, but several board members have concerns.
After years of courting, a KIPP charter school may finally come to Baton Rouge by taking over Capitol High School, but several hurdles remain, including lining up financing to renovate the large campus. The board is expected to approve a contract with the prominent charter group as well as a long-term lease on the 1000 N. 23rd St. facility.
Narcisse wants to eventually have universal preschool in Baton Rouge, but as a start he’s seeking a multi-million dollar expansion tonight that would mostly fund private child care centers to offer the additional classes.
Another Narcisse priority, a new strategic plan, is finally coming to a vote. It’s been in the making since February, soon after he started, financed by undisclosed private donors. The plan sets ambitious goals over the next four years for, among other things, literacy, enrollment, student suspensions and school report cards.
The latest draft fills in some previous blanks in baseline data, offering a better idea of how far the school district needs to improve annually to meet its goals. Here’s a recent story:
The new facilities study, authorized by Narcisse, is meant to guide future decisions on the best use of the district’s 80-plus schools plus several administrative centers.
The study is being done by CSRS/Tillage Construction. The item is the focus of a special workshop that will start at 5 p.m. before the regular meeting. Here’s a link to the study documents.