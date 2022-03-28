A Catholic educator from Little Rock, Ark., has been named the new superintendent of schools for the Diocese of Baton Rouge.
The diocese on Monday announced the selection of Mary Patricia “Pattie” Davis to take oversight of the diocese's 31 schools in eight parishes. Davis has spent the past three years working as the president and chief executive officer of the Mount St. Mary Academy and Foundation in Little Rock.
She replaces Melanie “Dr. Mel” Palmisano, who has spent the past 13 years as the head of Catholic schools in Baton Rouge. Davis will take Palmisano’s place officially on June 1.
“Dr. Davis brings with her a considerable wealth of experience from which our schools in the Diocese of Baton Rouge will benefit,” said Bishop Michael Duca in an written statement. “Her leadership will help us create a new era of Catholic education in southeastern Louisiana.”
Vicar General Fr. Jamin David said Davis’ passion for Catholic education, especially for students with disabilities, her experiences as an educator, principal, and administrator, and her commitment to core Catholic values were key factors that led to her hiring.
Davis is the second consecutive lay schools superintendent for Baton Rouge Catholic schools since Sister Michaeline Green retired in 2009 after 32 years holding the job.
A nine-member diocesan search committee selected Davis, after which Bishop Duca gave final approval.
According to a biography provided by the diocese, Davis began in Catholic school education in 1995 as an educator at elementary school, became a high school teacher and then an elementary school principal. In 2006, she was promoted to associate superintendent of schools for the Diocese of Little Rock.
Later, she served as superintendent of schools for the Archdiocese of San Antonio in Texas and then the Diocese of Las Cruces in New Mexico.
Davis has a bachelor of science in elementary education and a master of arts in educational administration from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. She earned a doctorate degree from the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio and later a master of nonprofit administration from the University of Notre Dame.