Gov. John Bel Edwards promised Thursday the board overseeing the state’s largest collection of public universities would receive more money in the state’s upcoming budget.

He couldn’t say how much more, an exact figure will have to wait until after the state Revenue Estimating Conference establishes how much money state government will have available in the fiscal year beginning July 1. The REC is meeting next week.

But Edwards said he wanted the University of Louisiana Board of Supervisors to stop worrying about how to pay the bills and focus more on higher education initiatives.

In particular, Edwards mentioned that the university leaders need to come up with more money to pay enough to retain and hire faculty. He also wants more work on dual enrollment, which allows high schoolers to take college classes for credit, and efforts to help older students return to college and finish their degrees.

The move to increase the state appropriation – meaning the money will be in future budgets as well – reverses a decade of cuts to the state budgets for public colleges and universities. The past few budget years have seen standstill contributions from state taxpayers with the only uptick coming from surpluses that could only be used once.

