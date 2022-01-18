For years, a private Christian school in Clinton has celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day under a different name: “Great American Heroes Day.”
A recent furor on social media, however, is apparently prompting the Silliman Institute to reconsider its decision to slight the slain civil rights leader by erasing his name from the annual observance.
The spark came from a public Facebook post Monday by a music teacher in Baton Rouge who recently learned about the practice and was moved to call out what she views as a “direct, hurtful, unbelievable act of racism” that makes her “sick to her stomach.”
“THIS is why we marched in the streets last year. THIS is why racism is still a problem and is still deeply ingrained into the fabric of our American society, and especially in the southern society that we all love in South Louisiana,” Emma Dry wrote in the social media statement.
The public post prompted more than 400 comments and had been shared more than 100 times as of Tuesday night.
The Advocate reached out to Dry, but she said she did not want to talk further about the issue. She noted, though, that some of the comments to her post came from former Silliman students “who have been very hurt by this school.”
WBRZ, which first reported on Dry’s post, received a short statement from the school: "Silliman Institute will review the manner in which we celebrate this day at our next Board of Directors' Meeting and are prepared to make necessary changes as we move forward."
Attempts to reach the school’s top administrator, Kevin Lemoine on Tuesday were unsuccessful. Lemoine took over the private school in 2019 after completing his tenure as superintendent of schools in Pointe Coupee Parish. He also spent several years as principal of Zachary High.
The special name that Silliman gives to MLK day is not new. School calendars going back to 2011 show Silliman listing the day as “Great American Heroes Day.”
Silliman is a school with about 500 students, from pre-K to 12th grade. It was a college from 1852 to 1931. It was reopened in 1966 as a whites-only segregation academy by East Feliciana Parish families to avoid government-required racial integration of public schools. It started changing in the late 1980s, but it was not until 2002 that the state decided it was no longer had discriminatory admissions. The school now an open admissions policy in which it says it does not discriminate “on the basis of sex, race, color, religion or national ethnic origin.”
U.S. Congress voted in 1983 to give Martin Luther King Jr. an annual holiday and it was first celebrated on Jan. 20, 1986.
Dry said Silliman’s renaming of the MLK holiday “is threatening to the well-being and lives of our state’s black citizens.”
“My soul and my heart needed to say: This. Is. Not. Okay,” she wrote. “This National Holiday is MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY.”