The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board is considering giving its 5,000-plus full-time employees $500 extra in their paycheck in time for Thanksgiving.
The School Board is taking up the issue when it meets at 5 p.m. at the School Board Office, 1050 S. Foster Drive. A final vote on the proposal would not occur until the board's Oct. 18 meeting.
Chief Business Operations Officer James Crochet in a Sept. 24 memo recommended the $500 one-time payout, estimated to cost $3.9 million, in order to “attract and retain teachers and support personnel.” The extra pay would come from a $12.5 million surplus in a special fund that supports employee salaries and benefits with a portion of a 1-cent sales tax earmarked for education.
The extra money would be paid on Nov. 21.
The school system has used this pot of money before to give employees one-time extra money, though it has been several years since it tapped the fund for that purpose. It’s structured as a one-time change to the school system’s salary schedule in order to avoid violating the state law that prohibits state and local agencies from awarding bonuses.
Paying the $500 per employee will shrink that account from $12.5 million to just north of $8.5 million, which Crochet said is the minimum surplus the school system keeps in the fund. The surplus is maintained to cover up to three months of employee salary supplements if voters ever reject the 1-cent sales tax.
East Baton Rouge Parish voters on April 29 renewed that sales tax by a wide margin. It’s now not scheduled to expire until 2029.