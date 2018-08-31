Embattled East Baton Rouge Parish School Board member Connie Bernard on Friday gave up her position as vice president of the panel, saying her husband was recently diagnosed with “an aggressive form of cancer.”

Bernard has been in hot water since an Aug. 10 profanity-filled confrontation she had with several young people having a party down the street from her home — an incident caught on video. Sheriff’s deputies issued her a misdemeanor citation for entering and remaining after being forbidden.

Bernard disclosed her resignation as vice president and her husband John's cancer diagnosis in a letter she sent Friday to Board President David Tatman and the other seven School Board members.

“Recently, my husband of 25 years, was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer, and I need to assume responsibly making critical medical decisions and caring for him and our son,” she wrote. “We will be traveling to MD Anderson (Cancer Center in Houston) over the weekend and early next week to receive care there.”

Bernard did not mention the Aug. 10 incident in her Friday letter; on Aug. 13 she apologized for the foul language she used during that encounter.

District Attorney Hillar Moore has said he is looking into the confrontation to determine whether Bernard should be prosecuted.

Bernard, who was elected to the board in 2010, was re-elected in July to a third term after no one else signed up to run against her. She has resisted calls from critics to resign from the board entirely due to the Aug. 10 incident.

Her fellow board members first elected her as their vice president in January 2017. She thanked them Friday, saying it had been a "pleasure and an honor to serve in that capacity with you," and she plans to continue on the board to "advance educational opportunities for all of our children."

