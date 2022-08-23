A push to return Capitol High School, which has spent 14 years in state control, back to the East Baton Rouge Parish school system remains on track, but key state policymakers still want more details about the extent to which the school will be open to traditional students and what facility renovations are in store.
Members of the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education voiced their concerns Tuesday after hearing a short presentation from East Baton Rouge schools Superintendent Sito Narcisse. BESE is holding off a vote on a return plan until Oct. 11 at earliest, after the parish School Board has a chance to consider and vote on that same plan.
Narcisse, who sat next to School Board President David Tatman, was sparing in sharing certain details, including $24 million that an unnamed private partner is willing to put up to improve or perhaps completely rebuild the dilapidated 62-year-old facility.
"We believe that the building needs to be brand new," Narcisse said.
Tatman said there's intense discussion with potential donors, but they are discussions he’s not as yet ready to share.
“It's not that we're trying to hide anything, but we want to get a bit further down the road,” Tatman said.
In response to other questions, Tatman said his “sense of the board” is the school will be direct-run, not run by an outside charter organization, and will function similarly to Istrouma High, which returned from state control in 2016, was renovated and reopened in 2017 to a big increase in enrollment.
"We build it and they will come,” Tatman said.
Capitol High, which opened in 1950 and moved in 1960 to its current home at 1000 N. 23rd St., was taken over by the state in 2008 and has changed management multiple times since.
Currently the school is being run by the Capitol Education Foundation, a nonprofit which has a few graduates as board members. It’s a locally based outgrowth of Friendship Schools, a Washington, D.C.-based charter group which ran the school from 2014 to 2019. The high school currently educates about 370 students from across East Baton Rouge Parish, though its facility on paper is supposed to be big enough for more than 1,300 students.
"I 100% support the return of Capitol High School to East Baton Rouge Parish," Jack Harrell, a 1981 graduate of Capitol, told BESE.
A restored Capitol, he said, will mean a feeder school in Park Elementary next door. Park this year began a partnership with Baton Rouge General Medical Center, a partnership which Narcisse has proposed continuing into high school at Capitol High.
George Francis, a 1970 graduate, however, urged BESE to go slow and demand answers.
"Let’s not let our collective desire to have Capitol High return to EBR overcome our common sense,” Francis said.
Tuesday’s presentation was preceded by meetings between officials with the parish school system and the Louisiana Department of Education. Max Daigh, assistant superintendent of school choice for the state agency, said those discussions have gone surprisingly well so far.
“It’s been an excellent collaboration in my opinion,” Daigh said.
State Schools Superintendent Cade Brumley has made clear he will insist that any return plan he recommends will make certain that “students and children from this community would always have a seat at this school.”
BESE members Ronnie Morris and Belinda Davis pressed Narcisse for more clarity on how open a returned Capitol High will be to traditional students not interested in the medical program Narcisse is proposing.
Narcisse promised the school would also offer pathways to jobs in technology as well as liberal arts, which is a catchall for every other profession.
"We agree that the pathway should be more than just one,” Narcisse said.
The medical program at Park Elementary calls for students to maintain a 2.8 GPA, and a similar retention requirement is envisioned for Capitol High’s medical program. Morris asked Narcisse to lay out what will happen to students who fall short. Narcisse said any requirements for the school would be the province of a special steering committee that would oversee the school, a committee that would include representatives from Baton Rouge General.
BESE member Davis said to get her vote the new school will have to have a traditional academic track where a minimum GPA is not needed.
Cleve Dunn Jr., Metro Councilman and president of Capitol High School Alumni Association, said he’s heartened by the progress made so far in the discussions he’s been a part of, saying the plans have improved throughout.
"This is the first time we've been able to get all stakeholders in the room to get this thing done," Dunn said.