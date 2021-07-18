After 23 years of lending school books and other instructional materials to teachers, the Louisiana Resource Center for Educators is selling off its entire inventory with a final closeout later this month.

LRCE will continue as an organization, however. But its mission will focus on working with teachers — particularly through LRCE Teach!, the alternative certification program it launched in 2003.

The final “bag” sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 24 at the center, which is located at 5550 Florida Blvd.

The library portion of LRCE went dark at the dawn of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020 and will stay closed for good. The LRCE board decided that same month to stay closed, but it was hard to schedule an in-person sale until now, as pandemic restrictions finally ease up.

Executive Director Kyle Finke said closing the library allows LRCE to zero in on training and supporting teachers throughout the state.

“It was, more than anything, a decision by myself and the board on how we see ourselves,” Finke said, “to focus more on what we see as the greatest need in this state, which is human capital.”

Before becoming executive director in 2017, Finke led LRCE’s alternative teaching program. He replaced its founding leader, Nancy Roberts, who retired after 19 years at the helm.

At its peak, the LRCE library counted more than 100,000 items in its circulation. As its final days approach, however, the collection — which includes books, of course, but also manipulatives, scopes, globes and skeletons — has dwindled some.

Finke said the place remained popular with many educators in the capitol region, but overall interest was flat.

“We had our big users,” he said. “We seemed to struggle in getting new people to use it like they were.”

The bag sale on July 24 is the 21st and last such event, known as the “$10 Bag Sale,” which have been part of a long tradition for LRCE and have attracted educators near and far.

“You buy a grocery bag for $10 and whatever you want to fill in it you can get,” Finke explained. Items too big for the bag are individually priced.

Unlike in years past, everything is for sale.

Finke took to Facebook earlier this month to promote the event, which he likened to an estate sale and expects to draw a sizable crowd.

“I would expect it to be pretty busy,” he said. “I plan to be there all day.”

The sale comes as the LRCE Teach! finishes training a cohort of more than 100 teachers who will head into classrooms across the state this coming school year. Finke said interest in the program has stayed strong through the pandemic.

In addition to shifting its focus, LRCE is also downsizing. A for-sale sign stands in front of the building.

“We don’t need as much space as we used to,” Finke said, noting that some staff work in other parts of the state where the organization places teachers.

LRCE could end up moving to a new, smaller location, he said, or it could opt to share its existing space with another organization.

Finke said he’s unsure if LRCE will sell its entire stock at the upcoming bag sale, but he’d like to get close.

“We don’t want this in the dumpster somewhere,” he said. “We want to make sure they are in the hands of educators and in the classroom.”