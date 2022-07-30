Jerry Ceppos, a former LSU journalism school dean and longtime newspaper editor, died Friday at the age of 75.
His wife, Karen Ceppos, told LSU's Manship School of Mass Communication he died from sepsis caused by a severe infection.
Ceppos’ journalism career spanned over 50 years in roles ranging from reporter for the Rochester Democrat to editor for the San Jose Mercury News to dean of the Manship School. But, regardless of the role, he always brought with him a welcoming smile and a desire to improve the institution he worked for.
“You wouldn’t know his resume unless you went and looked it up,” said Josh Grimm, Manship’s interim dean. “He was always very humble, and then you start reading about him and are just like, ‘holy goodness, this guy has done it all.”
Ceppos’ career began in the early 1970s at the Rochester Democrat before he moved to the Miami Herald as an editor. He spent nine years there before transitioning to San Jose, where his newspaper won two Pulitzer Prizes while he was managing editor. The first Prize was for reporting on a Philippine President’s massive international transfers of wealth; the other was for coverage of the Loma Prieta earthquake.
Following decades of various editorial and academic roles, Ceppos arrived at LSU in 2011 as the dean of the Manship School. He launched a news service for student journalists to publish work in publications statewide and expanded the LSU Cold Case Project, which recruits students to report on unsolved Ku Klux Klan murders from the 1960s.
“I know in my case, he really was a mentor,” said Roxanne Dill, a Manship instructor. “He was a friend. I felt comfortable talking to him about any problems I might be having at work. He always knew how to find a creative solution.”
After seven years in that role, he moved to a full-time teaching role for courses in media ethics, American media history and a seminar on “fairness in journalism,” according to the Manship school.
Grimm said Ceppos prioritized diversity and inclusion above all else during his time with Manship, making sure every search committee had a diversity advocate to consult and reach out to members of underrepresented ethnic and racial groups.
This followed a longstanding pattern in his career, according to an obituary by the Manship School, as he increased diversity within the Mercury News staff threefold during his time as executive editor.
It was also during his tenure that the San Jose newspaper published a three-part investigative series titled the “Dark Alliance.” The series alleged that the CIA supported drug trafficking at the height of the crack epidemic in Los Angeles to fund a rebel army.
Other major newspapers critiqued the series’ accuracy of reporting, and Ceppos directed reporters uninvolved in the original story to re-report the series. In a column published the following year, Ceppos wrote in a column that the series had flaws and “oversimplified” the crack epidemic.
Ceppos was widely praised for his handling of the situation and earned an award from the Society of Professional Journalists for his ethical conduct.
“Few things in life are harder than owning up to one’s shortcomings,” Ceppos wrote.
Ceppos will be buried in Miami during a private family service, according to the Manship School. A public celebration will be held at a later date.