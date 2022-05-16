A top administrator and confidante of Superintendent Sito Narcisse has left for another job in Baton Rouge, the second member of his inner circle to leave in the past few months.
Alex Stubbs, chief of communications and public relations, was one of the first people that Narcisse brought on board in the weeks after he took over the East Baton Rouge Parish school system in January 2021. Now, Stubbs says she has accepted a position to head up public relations for Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System for Louisiana and Mississippi.
“It was not an easy decision,” said Stubbs, who says she’s leaving “wonderful friendships" behind. “It was a really aggressive offer and an opportunity for me to grow in a different field."
She continued: “I am really proud of the foundation and structure we’ve been able to lay to get us into the next century and help bring communication to where people are."
Stubbs’ last day was Friday. The school system briefly advertised the position earlier this month but Narcisse has yet to select a replacement. Stubbs has been making $130,000 a year, the same as the rest of the other new senior cabinet members.
She joins Sharon Williams, former chief of schools — the number two position in the school system — who left in January after 11 months on the job to take over as superintendent of a small school district near Chicago.
Stubbs leaves behind a much enlarged Communications Department, which added several people and publications, while churning out a steady stream of social media posts and videos tied to Narcisse’s many initiatives.
“It allows us to tell our story through a lot of different mediums,” she said. “We are constantly inundated these days with information and content. Our goal was to really be the content creators for our story.”
These new media include an array of newsletters, a revamped district website, new school apps and a districtwide app.
Stubbs has been a constant presence, accompanying Narcisse to many events and serving as district spokeswoman, particularly on the most sensitive topics.
It’s been a tumultuous 15 month as Narcisse has moved swiftly to remake the school district he inherited. Throughout, he has faced periodic criticism, most recently a call for a vote of no confidence by some parents upset over teacher reassignments.
“Change, it is difficult, especially when we are moving big change and we are moving at a rapid pace,” Stubbs acknowledged.
Stubbs’s hiring was controversial. She had previously served as Stand For Children, serving as its marketing and communications director, and later shifted to education advocacy. Stand For Children, which supports charter schools, is best known for the big dollars it has poured into local and state school board elections, including several in Baton Rouge.
Stubbs has said she was not part of those campaigns and focused instead on Stand’s digital media campaigns and efforts to increase investment in early childhood education.
Stubbs stood out among Narcisse’s inner circle as one the few with significant ties to Baton Rouge. She moved here in 2012, starting with two years as a reporter for WVLA, Ch. 33, in Baton Rouge. She said worked to help the newcomers get acclimated to their new home.
“Knowing a lot of people in Baton Rouge, I have a strong foothold in the community and was able to be a big bridge-builder,” Stubbs said.
Stubbs’ position was also expanded to take in family and community engagement, including working with and helping to train dozens of newly hired parental liaisons and family engagement aids at the district’s lower performing schools.
“I don’t think that family and community engagement can just be a checked box,” Stubbs said. “They have to be supported on a school level and district level, and they are a vital part of a school’s ecosystem.”
Like his boss, Stubbs has striven to centralize and streamline the message coming from all corners of the school system. She’s also has been active in working with outside groups and entities to incorporate their efforts into Narcisse’s vision.
“We have to work together, we have to talk together,” she said. “If we are not all pulling in the same direction, we are just running in circles.”