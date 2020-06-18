Four years after balking at the change, the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board is poised to change the name of Lee High School, which has been under attack for years for its association with Confederate general Robert E. Lee.

Thursday’s unanimous vote, which came around 11 p.m. after a two-hour debate, allows Superintendent Warren Drake to convene a school renaming committee and report back with alternative names. Drake had already made clear that he is agreeable to the idea.

"It's time to do it, it's time to do it right now," Drake said.

A long line of African-American community members and the four African-American board members, led by board member Dadrius Lanus, sought to have the name changed by July 16.

Board President Mike Gaudet submitted a substitute motion that would have put off a vote until mid-September. He later withdrew it amid a lot of blowback, saying "I did not intend to ignite a controversy."

Gaudet, whose district includes Lee High, said he supports changing the name, but said he’s sensitive to recent criticism that the board doesn’t give the community enough time to comment on public issues.

“What I’m trying to do is to give the public time for input to decide what the new name should be,” Gaudet said.

Board member Mark Bellue, who had seconded the motion, said he wishes Lanus had proposed changing the school's name earlier.

"I wish he had proposed this on the 18 months he was in office," Bellue said.

Lanus said he wanted to change name earlier, but he said wrongfully agreed to wait.

"I will never wait again on an issue that affects the whole parish," Lanus said.

Thursday's vote occurred amid a backdrop of protest across the nation calling for the end of police brutality of African Americans. The vote showed how the fast the pendulum has swung on this issue.

+10 The same, yet different: Close vote officially cuts ‘Robert E.’ from Lee High School Splitting along racial lines, the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board on Thursday changed the name of Robert E. Lee High School in Baton Roug…

In June 2016, the board stopped short of totally changing the school’s name. Splitting along racial lines, in a 5-4 vote, the board kept the school named Lee High School, except to excise the “Robert E” part of the name which had been there since the school opened in 1959.

A series of speakers all urged the board to get rid of Lee from the school’s name and do it fast.

Walter “Geno” McLaughlin, a Lee High graduate, said it’s beyond too long to change the name.

“You got to listen to black people,” McLaughlin said. “If we tell you something is racist, it’s racist. If we say the time is now, the time is now.”

Cleve Dunn Jr., a local businessman and president of the Capitol High alumni, named board members by name who failed to act in 2016 when this issue came up.

“Ms. (Jill) Dyason, Mr. (David) Tatman, Ms. (Connie) Bernard, Mr. Bellue. We’re here because you didn’t take care of business.”

Several speakers, as well as three black board members, took shots at board member Bernard, who gave a much criticized TV interview last week saying that Lee should be praised for freeing his slaves, and countered with evidence of Lee’s poor treatment of his slaves. She got even more criticism Thursday when a picture of her shopping on her computer during Thursday's debate circulated online.

Gary Chambers, publisher of The Rouge Collection, was the most aggressive, prompting Bernard to leave the room for a few minutes.

“You should walk out of here and resign,” Chambers said. “You are an example of racism to the people in this community. You’re a disgrace.”

+6 Time to rename Lee High? Baton Rouge school's title not an 'acceptable reality,' official says The name of Lee High School in Baton Rouge is once again sparking controversy and an African American member of the East Baton Rouge Parish Sc…

No one who spoke in person spoke against changing the school's name, though a few who submitted comments online did.

All four African-American board members spoke in favor of changing the school’s name.

“It is time to change that name,” Lanus said. “We are here in collective consciousness to rectify a 75-year wrong.”

“This man was a murderer, he was racist and a bigot,” said board Vice President Tramelle Howard.

“I just want to note that Robert E. Lee himself opposed Confederate monuments,” board member Dawn Collins noted.

“We need to take care of it now,” board member Evelyn Ware-Jackson said. “It’s an urgent matter. It’s not just here in Baton Rouge. It’s long, long, long overdue.”

The renewed push to rename Lee High landed key support Wednesday when the Baton Rouge Area Chamber announced its support, describing it “as the right thing to do.” Several prominent education reform groups have likewise launched an online petition seeking to rename the high school. On Thursday, the Baton Rouge NAACP revived the call it made in 2016 to rename the school, saying it’s “well overdue.”

The resolution approved Thursday night calls for a committee with two representatives each be selected from the student body, the community in which the school is located, employees of the school system and the School Board. That committee is charged with proposing three alternative names, and Drake will pick from that one name to give to the board.

In 2016, parents at the prominent magnet school asked for a modest change to the school’s name. They just wanted to add the word “Magnet” to make it “Lee Magnet High School,” similar to Baton Rouge Magnet High.

The high school then was nearing the completion of a $54.7 million demolition and reconstruction. Several board members balked at adding “Magnet,” saying it would cost $250,000 to replace the school’s large name plate on its new Commons Building.

Several black leaders in town, however, urged the board to go further and made an unsuccessful push to drop any mention of Lee in the school’s name.