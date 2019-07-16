The National Merit Scholarship Corp. on Monday announced 540 additional winners of scholarships financed by U.S. colleges and universities.
Officials of each sponsor college selected their scholarship winners from among the finalists in the 2019 National Merit scholarship program who plan to attend their institution. These awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship. This is the final group of scholars to be announced for the academic year, bringing the total number of college-sponsored Merit Scholarship recipients in the 2019 competition to about 7,600.
Sponsor colleges include 95 private and 78 public institutions located in 43 states and the District of Columbia.
Locally, college-sponsored Merit Scholarships have been awarded to:
- Margaret Ewing, Baton Rouge Episcopal, TCU, performing arts
- Hyde Healy, Covington, St. Paul's, Georgia, radio-TV production
- Stephen Millet Jr., Covington, St. Paul's, Oklahoma State, architecture
- Conner Fisk, Destrehan, Texas-Dallas, actuarial science
- Hassan Malik, Kenner, Haynes Academy for Advanced Studies, LSU, medicine
- Ross Hightower, Mandeville, St. Paul's, Baylor, medicine
- Jade Blanchet, Marrerro, Patrick F. Taylor Science and Technology Academy, Tulane, business management
- Colette Carriere, Metairie, St. Mary's Dominican, Georgia, medicine
- Taylor Tarleton, Metairie, Haynes Academy for Advanced Studies, LSU, construction engineering
- James Bragg III, New Orleans, Jesuit, Purdue, mechanical engineering (robotics)
- Patrick Daly, New Orleans, Benjamin Franklin, LSU, biology
- Cade Martin, New Orleans, Holy Cross, LSU, biochemistry