One of the original charter schools in Baton Rouge, Children’s Charter School, is closing its doors in May after 23 years in operation due to years of declining enrollment.
The school’s board of directors decided to close the school in mid-February and has since held meetings with parents and faculty to explain the decision.
The charter school is organizing an open house with the East Baton Rouge Parish school system. The open house is scheduled March 26, but is likely to be rescheduled thanks to the month-long shut down of public school in Louisiana to combat the coronavirus.
“We’ve been looking at (closing) for awhile because enrollment was declining for several years and it got to the point where it wasn’t sustainable,” said Board President Jim Callender.
The school currently has 140 students, about half the number of students it had five years ago. Its kindergarten had nearly 50 students and is now down to just 14 students.
Callender, a retired executive with Albemarle, said the school has been trying to trim its budget and at the same time attract more students, but it wasn’t working.
“We’ve tried advertising and word of mouth,” he said. “We’ve been staying at pretty much at a non-sustainable level."
Children’s Charter School’s contract with the parish school system was not set to expire for another year, but as the new school year approached and enrollment remained in the cellar, it was hard to justify staying open.
“We didn’t want to begin another year and not have enough money to finish,” Callender said. “That would be very detrimental to the staff.”
The last day of school is set for May 20. The school occupies the former Nicholson Elementary School, at 1143 North St., just outside of downtown Baton Rouge.
Children’s Charter, along with CSAL and J.K. Haynes Charter School, is one of the three original charter schools that launched in Baton Rouge in the late 1990s. For many years, Children's Charter was a popular school known for small class sizes, caring faculty and test scores above other similar district-run schools.
The elementary school in 2009 expanded into middle school grades but ended up dropping the experiment a couple of years later.
Callender said he became involved with the school around then when he was still with Albemarle and later joined the board. The school remained popular until recently.
“Five or six years ago, we had waiting lists,” Callendar said.
That started changing in 2015 as more charter schools opened up in town, as well as new district-run programs, siphoning away students. The rise of new, larger charter schools that are part of well-financed networks has helped push other charter schools in Baton Rouge to close.
Callendar said it’s become difficult for small charter schools that lack the backing of a large management organization to make it anymore.
“That’s really what the new model is,” Callendar said. “We were one of the first, so it was pretty easy to attract enrollment then.”