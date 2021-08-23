Students who took part in Louisiana's program for four-year-olds showed benefits throughout high school, according to a study released last week by the Council for a Better Louisiana.
Students in the program, called LA 4, were compared with children who did not attend prekindergarten classes.
The review showed the LA 4 children outperformed their peers in most subjects in the fourth- and eighth-grade and in high school.
It also showed the prekindergarten children scored higher on the ACT, a test of college readiness, and were 45% less likely to be placed in special education programs.
The study also said 88% of LA 4 children graduated from high school compared to the statewide average of 78.9%.
"This study is really impressive because there is such a consistent pattern of good news, year after year, about improved academic achievement in the children who received LA 4," Sharon Ramey, a professor of psychiatry, psychology, neuroscience, and human development at Virginia Tech said in a statement.
The review is the first of its kind to measure how children who attended LA 4 classes fared beyond elementary and middle schools.
It focused on 40,000 students, including the first three cohorts of LA 4 children.