The Board of Supervisors chose William F. Tate IV on Thursday as the new president of Louisiana's flagship campus. Here's a quick glance at who he is and where he comes from:

Where's he coming from?

Tate is provost (the chief academic officer) at the University of South Carolina. Before that he was dean of the Graduate School of Arts & Sciences, vice provost for graduate education at the elite Washington University in St. Louis, where he had been on the faculty since 2002.

He's broken racial barriers

Tate is LSU's first Black president. He was also the the first Black provost at South Carolina.

He had the most research experience

A prominent education and sociology researcher, Tate has published dozens of academic papers, the most among any of the finalists.

He's focused on college accessibility

In his previous job interviews, Tate pressed the need for accessibility to allow more rural, low income and minority students to continue their education at a higher level.

He has extensive experience with graduate students

Before taking the job at South Carolina, Tate's primary responsibility was overseeing graduate students. In his application letter, Tate said strong graduate programs help the whole university, including undergraduates; he wrote that graduate students can help undergrads get involved in research, for example.

Keep watching theadvocate.com for more on who the new president is and what he plans to do.