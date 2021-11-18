Tangipahoa Parish Public Schools will return to virtual learning Friday following a high number of employee requests for leave, anticipated absences and a shortage of substitute teachers.
"The board and administration is committed to seeking a board policy adjustment regarding employee leave before major holidays or other corrective actions to keep this from happening again in the future," read a post on the school system's Facebook page.
Teachers will give students assignments to complete virtually on Friday. Students are expected to return to classes the Monday after Thanksgiving.
"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause families," read the post. "Our number one priority is always student safety and we feel that the shortages in school staff put our students at risk on campus."