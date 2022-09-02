A Pointe Coupee Parish high school canceled its football game hours before it was scheduled to start Friday after a fight left one student hospitalized.
Livonia High School entered a partial lockdown Thursday morning after a fight broke out among several students in a classroom, according to Pointe Coupee Parish Chief Deputy Brad Joffrion.
The fight led to the hospitalization of one student, Joffrion said.
The school closed Friday at the request of law enforcement as deputies investigated the fight, according to a press release from the parish school board.
The school originally said early Friday afternoon in a Facebook post that the football game against Port Barre High School would be closed to the public. But it issued another post minutes later canceling the game outright.
The investigation remains ongoing, Joffrion said.