After 14 years serving on the Central School Board, founding member Willard “Will” Easley has resigned.

The School Board is holding a special meeting at 6 p.m. Monday to appoint someone to replace him until a special election for the District 4 seat to be held Oct. 9. Whoever wins that election would serve out the rest of Easley’s term, which ends Dec. 31, 2022.

In a terse two-sentence resignation letter submitted Jan. 14, Easley did not explain his decision.

"It has been an honor to serve with each of you on this board," Easley wrote.

State law gives the board 20 days from the effective date of resignation, in this case Jan. 15, to appoint someone to represent District 4. If the board fails to act by a Feb. 4 deadline, it would be up to Gov. John Bel Edwards to appoint someone.

Whoever replaces Easley needs to be an eligible voter who has lived within District 4 for at least a year.

The Central School Board has been an unusually stable body ever since it was first formed in late 2006, soon after voters amended the state Constitution to carve the Central Community school district out of the East Baton Rouge Parish school system. Four members have remained on the board ever since, and Easley’s resignation brings that down to three. All seven board members were reelected without opposition in 2018 when no one qualified to run against them.

See which incumbents for East Baton Rouge, Baker, Zachary school boards face challengers in upcoming election The wife of a former Baton Rouge police chief, a parent active in the fight against St. George, and five others working at Baton Rouge schools…

“I think he was just tired,” said board member David Walker.

Walker, who was elected to the board not long after the original board was appointed, said Easley reached out to him a day before he resigned to explain his decision. He said that Easley, who had retired from a career in the construction business, had planned initially just to stay a few years.

“Now, he’s going to step back and play with his cows and his grandchildren, do what he needs to do and not have to worry about it,” Walker said.

Superintendent Jason Fountain said Easley served as a mentor to him on finances and seeing school matters through a business perspective. He said Easley told him he ran for re-election this most recent term to help Fountain transition for an administrator to superintendent, starting in 2018.

“He’s a great guy,” Fountain said. “I’m going to miss him.”