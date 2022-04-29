A professor helping universities built on former slave plantations understand their history and a professor studying how local news can reduce political polarization are the first LSU professors to be named Andrew Carnegie fellows.
The Carnegie Corporation of New York announced this week that Joshua Darr and Andrew Sluyter are among the 28 fellows in the 2022 class. They will receive $200,000 stipends to pursue their research.
“It was great to have a place as prestigious as the Carnegie Foundation believe in my work and I'm also, along with the other winner here at LSU, proud to be the first people from LSU to win it," Darr said.
Darr is an assistant professor at the Manship School of Mass Communication, while Sluyter is a geography professor in the College of Humanities & Social Sciences.
Sluyter, who was notified of the fellowship a few weeks ago, said his first thought upon receiving the confirmation email was to share the news.
"I read the whole thing several times and it took me days and days to absorb the news," he said. "But the first thing I did was phone my wife, phoned my assistant dean to share the news and shared it with a few people because you just have to, it's incredible."
According to Sluyter, the fellowship will give them the stipend in installments of $100,000 for two years.
Sluyter said his stipend will be spent working on a project to help colleges like LSU, built on former slave plantations, understand their campuses' role in higher education’s racial inequities.
“This campus was sort of the southern part of the Magnolia Mound plantation, so it’s about asking how does that relate to the way in which LSU has been built as a White university?" he said. "It was segregated from Southern as the Black university until integration in the 1950s, what does that past mean to us now in terms of ongoing inequities in higher education?”
Sluyter said the money going to his program will assist other universities in connecting with their history.
"It's not a part of our understanding of what LSU is as a place or other universities like Clemson and many that were built on former plantations," he said. "So the project is to try and get at that sense of the campus as a place, which is strong of course, but it doesn't have anything to do with those sort of hidden parts of our past."
For Darr, the stipend will go to funding research on local news assessing how newsrooms can earn back trust and reduce political polarization through their coverage of local and national politics.
“What this will let me do is field surveys in those areas, conduct focus groups in those areas and allow me to travel for interviews to get to know the people in those newsrooms and communities better," he said. “It’ll let me measure the effects of what those newsrooms are doing and also help me understand the context in which it’s happening and talk to the people that are doing it."
Being named as a Carnegie Fellow, Darr said, was not the first time this week he's had his work recognized.
“We’re measured on our publication output," he said. "So I just found out this week that I will be promoted and receive tenure on Monday and the award was announced on Tuesday, so it’s been a good week.”
The 2022 Carnegie Fellows are the eighth class of scholars, journalists and and writers. Only 244 people have ever received the award.
“LSU’s drive for excellence is rooted in our mission to support discovery and serve, which is exemplified by the outstanding achievements of Dr. Darr and Dr. Sluyter, our two Andrew Carnegie Fellows," LSU president William F. Tate IV wrote in a statement Tuesday. "Now more than ever does our society need scholars prepared to seek truth, demonstrate empathy and inspire the generations to come."