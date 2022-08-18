Two months after falling short and nine days after students returned from summer break, a plan to transform Baton Rouge public high schools into early colleges finally earned the green light to legally spend money this school year.
The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board on Thursday voted 7-1 to allow an estimated $2.8 million in spending during the 2022-23 school year on Superintendent Sito Narcisse's signature Pathways to Bright Futures program, the centerpiece of which is vast expansion of dual-enrollment classes for ninth graders, enabling them to earn both high school and college credit if they successfully complete the course.
Thursday’s vote was quite a turnabout from when this same item came up June 16 and failed — no board member would second the motion to pass it. Board meeting rules specify that items that fail have to wait at least 60 days before the board can reconsider them. Thursday’s board meeting was the first held after that 60-day span elapsed.
A big reason the proposal passed Thursday when it failed two months before is attendance. Board members Connie Bernard, Mike Gaudet, Tramelle Howard and Dadrius Lanus were absent in June but were present Thursday, giving Narcisse more than enough votes. Also board member Dawn Collins, who has been critical of many aspects of the program, was absent Thursday.
Despite the Pathways item failing in June, the Narcisse administration never stopped its operations. Schools have been signing up students through the summer and 14 high school coordinators, hired at a cost of $1.7 million a year, have been working and getting paid.
Administration officials argued that separate board votes in November and in July approving the district’s budget were sufficient to keep the program operating, angering board members who were critical of Pathways. Gwynn Shamlin, general counsel for the school system, however, suggested it would be good to have a fresh vote on the program to ensure the legality of all Pathways spending this school year.
On Thursday, school officials reported that 4,684 students in East Baton Rouge are taking at least one Advanced Placement class and another 1,604 are taking at least one dual-enrollment course, but did not break down which of those students are doing so via Pathways. In late June, the district reported almost 1,100 students were taking Pathways dual-enrollment courses, all but 69 of them ninth-graders.
The estimated cost for 2022-23 of $2.8 million is $300,000 more than the school district estimated in June, mostly due to increased payroll and benefits costs for the 14 new coordinators.
Narcisse unveiled Pathways to Bright Futures in December, but the program immediately came under criticism, especially from parents who worried it would adversely affect Advanced Placement courses.
In February, Narcisse reduced from 20 to 4 the number of college-level courses students are expected to take, or one a year. And that lone advanced course no longer needs to be a dual-enrollment class. Instead, it could be an Advanced Placement or a career-oriented course.
That has not quieted all the criticism. A key sore spot continues to be the expectation that ninth-graders all take at least one advanced course, with critics calling that a mandate. Narcisse has responded by saying that Pathways-eligible students have the choice of dual enrollment, Advanced Placement as well as career-oriented classes that could lead to an industry-based credential.
The availability of course choice — or lack thereof — was the main point of discussion Thursday.
Storm Matthews, an outspoken teacher at Sherwood Middle, challenged Narcisse to state clearly that the advanced courses offered via Pathways are optional and allow students to take traditional high school courses.
“These kids are not being given a choice,” she said. “State law mandates a choice.”
Board member Evelyn Ware-Jackson, the only no vote, said she supports the Pathways program, but said she couldn’t vote yes Thursday because it still fails to offer parents and students the choices they deserve.
“We’ve praised choice for years and years and years, and it goes against the grain to say we don’t have a choice,” she said.
Board member Mike Gaudet responded that requiring courses is not unusual in Louisiana
“We have a lot of classes that we teach to our students that are mandatory,” Gaudet said.
"Mandatory doesn't mean bad,” he added. “It means we are raising the standards for students."
Board member Tramelle Howard said that Black and disadvantaged children have for too long been excluded from college-level coursework while still in high school. He objected to people second-guessing such children and looking for reasons that they can’t succeed in such classes.
"Who are we to decide that a kid is not ready to be held to a higher expectation?” Howard said.
Some of the discontent over choice Thursday was prompted by a handful of parents of ninth-graders who’ve complained since school started Aug. 9 that their children were placed in advanced classes they didn’t want to be in and then had trouble transferring their children to traditional courses.
Kotina Hardnett, a mother of a ninth-grader at Woodlawn High, said in an interview Wednesday that it took her more than a week of calls and escalating her complaints all the way to the School Board before she was able to get her daughter shifted from an AP World Geography class to a traditional high school geography course. She is a teacher in the school district herself and a member of a teachers union.
“Just think about parents who are not employees,” Hardnett said. “They don’t know who to talk to.”
Hardnett said she does not think that college-level courses are age-appropriate for many ninth-graders, including her daughter.
“Those kids are not focused on their future,” Hardnett said. “They’re trying to eat Takis and those nasty drinks they’re drinking.”
Board member Jill Dyason, whose district includes Woodlawn High and who voted for Pathways on Thursday, made clear that she is not happy with the difficulty this parent had in getting her child’s classes changed.
"This was a mishap and should not have happened the way it did and we should own that,” Dyason said.