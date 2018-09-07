The East Baton Rouge Parish school system is looking to hire a Huntsville, Ala.-based consulting firm to help it get ahead of a potentially rough round of budget cuts next year.
The School Board gave preliminary approval on Thursday to hiring the firm, LEAN Frog, to conduct a “comprehensive review” of the schools system’s organization and operations at a cost of $64,575, taking about four to six months to complete its work. The board is likely to give final approval to the contract at its Sept. 20 meeting
“This is one of many efforts we’re going to be engaged in for the next year to help us prepare for our budget processes,” said Board President David Tatman.
“We’re going to have some pain with regards to cuts moving forward,” he said.
The School Board in June approved a general options budget for 2018-19 that anticipated spending $22.3 million more than the school system expected to raise in taxes and other revenue. It is dipping into its reserves to avoid red ink. Much of that deficit, more than $10 million, is driven by new and growing charter schools which take students and state funding along with them.
Twenty-seven charter school operate currently in Baton Rouge. Four opened in August. Charter schools are public schools operated privately via contracts, or charters.
The proposed contract with LEAN Frog calls for it to look for ways to improve the school system’s business and instructional operations, looking for ways to make them more effective and efficient. In addition, LEAN Frog is to look for ways to automate “manual transaction processes” using technology.
LEAN Frog, which was founded in 2009, has worked with many school districts in Alabama and Tennessee. More recently, it has done work for Ascension and St. Helena parishes.