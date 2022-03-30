Just two hours before it was to start, the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board has postponed a special meeting set to start at 5 p.m. Wednesday, citing inclement weather. The meeting was to narrow from 19 to just one set of election district maps that would used in the Nov. 8 School Board elections.
The School Board stuck with plans to have the meeting even as all district school closed their doors Wednesday and shifted to virtual instruction. No new date for the meeting has as yet been set. The plan had been to hold a second meeting on May 5 to ratify the long map selected at the tonight's meeting.
Here's the latest story on the School Board's redistricting and what has led us here:
