The Louisiana School Boards Association is dropping out of the National School Boards Association after officials of the umbrella group asked for federal intervention to combat what it called possible "domestic terrorism" by critics who show up at local board meetings.

"As these acts of malice, violence and threats against public schools have increased, the classification of these heinous actions could be the equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism and hate crimes," the national group said in a Sept. 29 letter to President Joe Biden.

U. S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has since directed the Department of Justice and FBI to meet with state and local law enforcement officials "to address threats against school board members, school and district leaders, teachers and other school personnel."

Last Friday the LSBA Board of Directors voted to have its executive director notify the NSBA that the Louisiana group is dropping out.

Officials of the state group earlier said they were not consulted about the letter, disagreed with the request and said it would discourage participation in board meetings.

"There are times when discourse may be challenging to navigate but open discourse is a necessary course to chart in public service," the LSBA said earlier this month.

The letter has sparked controversy outside of Louisiana.

Backers say some local school board meetings have gotten out of hand, especially over face mask mandates for public schools amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Critics contend the request is aimed at stifling parental criticism on a wide range of topics, including school admission policies and how the nation's racial history is taught.

The national group requested help from the Department of Justice, FBI, U. S. Department of Homeland Security, U. S. Secret Service and the National Threat Assessment Center.

It cited incidents at local board meetings in Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey and Ohio.

"America's public schools and its education leaders are under an immediate threat," according to the letter.

In a statement issued after the letter became public, the LSBA said threats are never appropriate and those concerned with public safety should reach out to local law enforcement.

Officials of the state group said they previously considered withdrawing from the national organization "due to ongoing concerns over management, leadership and the general direction of their organization."