F. King Alexander has two weeks left as LSU's President, but an interim successor has already been named.
The University announced Thomas Galligan, dean of LSU’s Paul M. Hebert Law Center and former president of Colby-Sawyer College as Alexander's replacement. Alexander is leaving LSU to take the same role at Oregon State University.
Galligan will serve while the LSU Board of Supervisors conducts a national search for Alexander’s replacement, the school said.
According to Galligan's staff directory page, he took over as Dean of the LSU Law Center in July 2016. He has degrees from Stanford, University of Puget Sound and Columbia.
Alexander's last day at LSU will be Dec. 31 and he will be appointed at Oregon State on July 1, 2020, according to a release from LSU. Alexander is replacing Ed Ray, who held the position for 17 years.
“On behalf of the LSU Board of Supervisors, I’d like to thank King for his outstanding leadership at LSU and his untiring advocacy for public higher education,” Mary Werner, chair of the Board of Supervisors, said in a released statement. “He has accomplished a great amount during his time as president, but I fully understand his desire to seek new challenges and am elated he can carry on his mission at another internationally recognized land-grant institution.”
Alexander, 56, came to LSU in 2013 from California State University, Long Beach, where he was president. He is a Kentucky native who grew up in north Florida and received his Ph.D. in higher education administration from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
