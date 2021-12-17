In a break from the past, Superintendent Sito Narcisse is keeping private the results of his recently completed annual evaluation by the nine members of the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board.

Going back decades, past public school superintendents in Baton Rouge have agreed to release overall results that average the scores awarded by every board member, as well as average scores by category.

Narcisse, however, is discontinuing this tradition.

That became clear late Thursday night. With two members absent, the board held an hour-long executive session with Narcisse to discuss in private their evaluation of him. Afterwards, board members filed back into the board meeting room and resumed the regular meeting.

Unlike years past, no one — neither Narcisse nor the board members present — said a word about Narcisse’s performance.

Afterwards, when asked why nothing was said, Board Vice President Dawn Collins, who presided over Thursday’s meeting, explained that Narcisse did not want any evaluation scores released.

In keeping with his contract, Narcisse started the evaluation process by completing a self-evaluation. Next, all nine board members filled out a three-page “Superintendent Evaluation” form. Like evaluations of previous superintendents, it used a 4-point scale.

A 3 equated to satisfactory performance and a 4 was “performance exceeds criteria.” The lowest score a 1 was “performance is unsatisfactory." Board members also had the option of writing, "N/A," meaning “performance cannot be judged.”

Here's what one of those evaluation forms looked like:

The last time the board evaluated a superintendent was in December 2019, when it gave then Superintendent Warren Drake a composite score of 3.56 on a 4-point scale for his performance during the 2018-19 school year — the best marks during his five-year tenure.

Narcisse has shifted to having evaluations done based on the calendar year, not the school year. Narcisse was hired in January and his contract expires in June 2024.

As with Drake, the board judged Narcisse in the following five categories: relationship with the board; community and stakeholder relations; staff and personnel relationship; education leadership; and business and finance.

Narcisse’s evaluation form has added two more general categories: personal qualities and strategic plan.

Each category has underlying performance items, ranging from five to nine of them depending on the category.

The strategic plan items all connected to the district’s strategic plan that Narcisse shepherded to completion in July, a key priority of his first months on the job. The last district strategic plan, which it replaced, dated back to 2013, before Drake became superintendent, and was largely shelved after it was approved.

The board is not done judging how well Narcisse did in 2021. The board last month approved nine broad performance goals that could net Narcisse $10,000 on top of his $255,000 annual base salary. That review has been put off to allow more time for data to accumulate to judge Narcisse’s performance.