Richard E. Zuschlag, chairman and CEO of Acadian Ambulance Service, has been named to the LSU Board of Supervisors by Gov. John Bel Edwards, the governor's office announced Thursday.

The governor also announced that Collis Temple Jr., whose appointment was announced previously, has been moved from being an at-large member to representing the 6th congressional district after James Bernhard Jr. declined his appointment to that post.

Why Bernhard declined the appointment is unclear.

Edwards' office referred a question to Bernhard, who could not be reached for immediate comment.

