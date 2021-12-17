Rumors on the social media app Tik Tok about threats of violence towards schools nationwide prompted several school districts in Baton Rouge to keep an extra eye out for mischief on Friday.
The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, Zachary Police Department, Ascension Parish Schools, Livington Parish Public Schools and Tangipahoa Parish School System all issued statements Friday morning acknowledging they were aware of a possible threat circulating via Tik Tok.
"We have been informed of the possible national Tik Tok posts urging violence against schools on Friday, Dec. 17," WBRSO wrote in a statement. "We have received NO threats against any West Baton Rouge Schools at this time. We will have extra police presence at our schools today for the safety of our children."
No threats were directly made at any of the school districts in the area.
West Baton Rouge Schools superintendent Wes Watts said the timing of the threat and the lack of buzz amongst students led him to believe the threat was not credible when he found out Thursday night.
"Typically, if you have something that’s credible you’ll have a lot of talk and chatter about it amongst kids," Watts said. "Usually we’ll get wind of stuff like this well in advance or when it starts heating up but we didn’t hear anything about this one, which means it probably wasn’t credible.”
Still, Watts said the school district did take a few extra safety measures to make sure students were safe heading into the weekend.
"You never take it lightly and you always make sure that you do your due diligence because you can’t ever let your guard down," he said. “We talk all the time about how the best defense is just the relationships we have with our kids and learning when they talk to us or speak with us. They always know what’s going on.”
Law enforcement officials in Livingston Parish were on double duty Friday, delivering Christmas gifts to schools and watching for any dangerous activity while there.
“Our sheriff’s office was aware of the Tik Tok trend and they were monitoring our campus this morning," district spokeswoman Delia Taylor said. "They were actually doing a Christmas Crusade today where they were delivering gifts, so they were already out in the community and it was an easy deal to cover the campuses.”
Zachary superintendent Scott Devillier said many students were out of school by early afternoon Friday due to their exam schedule or getting an early start on their Christmas break.
"We had exams and some of the students didn't have exams so they weren't there today, but we didn't see any unexpected reduced attendance," Devillier said. "Our middle school and high school are already out, gone and on their way home so we can breathe now."
There has been little evidence that the rumored Tik Tok trend is legitimate or that the threats even exist.
On Thursday, Tik Tok's communications department released a statement on Twitter stating that they've looked into the rumored videos and "have not found evidence of such threats" on their platform.
We handle even rumored threats with utmost seriousness, which is why we're working with law enforcement to look into warnings about potential violence at schools even though we have not found evidence of such threats originating or spreading via TikTok.— TikTokComms (@TikTokComms) December 16, 2021
Tik Tok followed up on Friday, tweeting that they've "exhaustively searched for content that promotes violence at schools today" and have found no original threat or trend of videos threatening violence against schools.
"What we find are videos discussing this rumor and warning others to stay safe," Tik Tok's communications Twitter account tweeted Friday.
Staff writer Charles Lussier contributed to this report.