Four Louisiana teachers are among those nationally who earned the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching, the White House announced Tuesday morning.

The award, which was established in 1983, is the highest given by the U. S. government for teachers in kindergarten through 12th grade for math and science, including computer science.

A panel of mathematicians, scientists and educators at the state and national levels reviewed applications nationwide and made recommendations to the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

Teachers were selected for their distinction in the classroom and dedication to improving science, technology, engineering and math education, known as STEM.

The list includes both 2017 and 2018 winners.

Those from Louisiana are Mandy Boudwin, Lutcher High School; Troy Hobson, Greenlawn Terrace Elementary School in Kenner; Lisa Swenson, Isidore Newman School in New Orleans and Tabitha Vu, Dutchtown High School.

Teachers were recognized from all 50 states and schools in the U. S. territories of Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and the U. S. Virgin Islands.