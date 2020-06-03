High school seniors from the New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette areas have captured 92 of the 115 Louisiana scholarships announced so far as part of the 65th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

The 75 latest Louisiana winners were announced Wednesday, joining 40 announced in April and May. A final batch of winners is being announced July 13. By the conclusion of this year’s competition, about 7,600 students nationwide will have won National Merit Scholarships worth more than $30 million.

The scholarships announced Wednesday range from $500 to $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study. They are being paid for by the colleges and universities these students plan to attend this fall. Previous announcements involved scholarships funded by corporations as well as by the National Merit scholarship program itself.

Thirty-four Louisiana high school seniors earn National Merit scholarships; see area honorees High school seniors from the New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette areas have captured 34 of the 40 Louisiana scholarships announced so far a…

Two New Orleans high schools continue leading the way statewide in National Merit scholarship recipients over the three rounds so far: Jesuit with 10 and Ben Franklin with seven.

In the Baton Rouge area, over that span, Baton Rouge Magnet and St. Joseph’s Academy are tied with six each, followed by Episopal High with five.

Across the state, 23 high schools have two or more scholarship winners.

New Orleans

Here are the 30 New Orleans metro area winners: Marium Asif, Haynes Academy For Advanced Studies in Metairie; Alexander Benoit, Haynes Academy For Advanced Studies in Metairie; Ava F. Buras, Mt. Carmel Academy in New Orleans; Kai G. Chenevert, Lusher Charter School in New Orleans; Allison M. Chevis, Ursuline Academy in New Orleans; Cameron L. Doyle, Mandeville High in Mandeville; Angel L. Estrada-Jimenez, Haynes Academy For Advanced Studies in Metairie; Cydnee L. Evans, Thomas Jefferson High in Gretna; Theodore J. Fang, Ben Franklin High; Andrew N. Farnsworth, Ben Franklin High; Alexander E. Fryer, Patrick F. Taylor Science and Technology Academy in Avondale; Reece C. Grimley, St. Paul’s School, Covington; Ashley Englande Gros, Archbishop Hannan High in Covington; Elizabeth A. Knight, St. Scholastica in Covington; Emily N. Kraus, Patrick F. Taylor Science and Technology Academy in Avondale; Adam J. McCann, Archbishop Hannan High in Covington; James H. Milvid, Isidore Newman School in New Orleans; Vivian P. Nguyen, Thomas Jefferson High in Gretna; Nathan J. Owens, homeschool in Mandeville; Peyton C. Pipher, Belle Chasse High in Belle Chasse; Yehuda B. Potash, Ben Franklin High; Abigail E. Rink, Lakeshore High in Mandeville; Connor P. Sarrat, Jesuit High; Alec M. Scheffler, Jesuit High; Robert J. Spampneto, Holy Cross School in New Orleans; William C. Wells, Jesuit High; Richard M. Welsch, Jesuit High; Jordan N. Williams, Mandeville High in Mandeville; Katelyn E. Wilson, Archbishop Hannan High in Covington; and Justin Xiao, Thomas Jefferson High in Gretna.

Baton Rouge area

Here are the 24 Baton Rouge metro area winners: Stephanie N. Armond, St. Joseph’s Academy; Mary C. Daniels, St. Joseph’s Academy; Elliot D. Fontenot, Catholic High in Baton Rouge; Kateland N. Howard, Denham Springs High in Denham Springs; Nicholas Johannessen, Episcopal High; Madelyn R. Keller, Baton Rouge Magnet High; Laura J. Kurtz, Episcopal High; Logan C. Ladnier, Zachary High in Zachary; Matthew B. McKey, Parkview Baptist High in Baton Rouge; Nils Newhauser, LSU Lab School in Baton Rouge; Wenlin Winnie Ng, Lee High in Baton Rouge; Grace Y. Qian, Baton Rouge Magnet High; Amanda N. Richter, Baton Rouge Magnet High; Emily G. Rushing, Live Oak High, Watson; Ian M. Sabolik, Episcopal High; Miranda N. Schaefer, Zachary High in Zachary; Claire M. Tate, St. Joseph’s Academy; Ryan H. Thomas, Lee High in Baton Rouge; Hannah V. Traylor, LSU Lab School in Baton Rouge; Ciara P. Venable, The Dunham School in Baton Rouge; Aubri M. Watts, Runnels High in Baton Rouge; David B. Winstead, LSU Lab School in Baton Rouge; Evonne Yang, Lee High in Baton Rouge; and Tyler A. Zeringue, Live Oak High in Watson.

Acadiana

And there are four new Acadiana winners: Karan N. Baker, Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts in Natchitoches; Lucas Michael Corona, Catholic High in New Iberia; Emma A. LeBouef, Lafayette High in Lafayette; and Hans C. Trosclair, St. Thomas More Catholic High in Lafayette. Baker and Corona live in New Iberia, LeBouef lives in Youngsville while Trosclair lives in Lafayette.