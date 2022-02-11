Our Lady of the Lake and the Louisiana Children's Medical Center will donate a combined $245 million to LSU over the next 10 years, with a portion of the money dedicated to helping the school pursue National Cancer Institute recognition and decreasing cancer rates throughout the state.
In addition to the funds for cancer and medical research, money is earmarked for a new sciences building, science-and-technology education and health-related facilities for LSU's athletic programs.
"Not only will this allow LSU to position itself as a national leader in basic research, this gift will support our commitment to reducing cancer disparities for the people in our state and meaningfully improve the quality of healthcare for many people," Chancellor William F. Tate IV said.
The gift is the largest in LSU's history. Because it is earmarked for specific purposes, it does not count as an addition to the university's general endowment fund of $594 million, the LSU Foundation said Friday.
“Today’s announcement is one of the most significant healthcare investments in Louisiana's history with the true ability to transform our state,” Our Lady of the Lake CEO Scott Wester said. “We will chart a new, long-term course to change the trajectory of health in Louisiana."
Our Lady of the Lake will provide $170 million, split evenly between academics and athletics, and LCMC Health will invest $75 million.
"Together, we will pursue the first NCI-designated cancer center in the region, catalyze STEM transformation in Louisiana, strengthen the talent pipeline for the future of healthcare, alleviate financial barriers to quality healthcare for our students with financial need and provide elite healthcare to our student-athletes,” Tate said.
A primary objective of the gift is pursuit of the NCI designation, which would raise the profile of the school and improve the health of Louisiana residents.
"We really need to put Louisiana on a firm path, hopefully on a quick path, to achieving the NCI designation," Gov. John Bel Edwards said. "Quite frankly, the cancer rates are too high and the outcomes are too poor. In 2022, there's no reason for that to be the case."
Tate said that, as Louisiana's flagship university, "LSU has an inherent commitment and responsibility to the people of this state."
The university said $50 million from LCMC will go to clinical research programs and multidisciplinary cancer care.
The remainder of its money would fund nursing and allied health scholarships, a cancer-focused research fund directed by the LSU president and help in the construction of an Our Lady of the Lake Interdisciplinary Science Building that will house the LSU College of Science.
From the OLOL investment:
- $40 million will be set aside to aid uninsured and underinsured LSU students and benefit services at the on-campus LSU Student Health Center;
- $20 million will go to the LSU School of Medicine New Orleans Baton Rouge Branch Campus to aid physician residency and fellowship programs and boost high school students' interest in healthcare professions;
- $15 million will help fund the Interdisciplinary Science Building;
- $10 million to establish a healthcare-focused research fund directed by the LSU president to aid research throughout the LSU system; and
- $85 million will go toward LSU athletics for "facility improvements and educational programming" for students who participate on sports teams. Edwards said it would produce "the very best care for the very best athletes" and Tate said it would be a selling-point for the university.
"We talk about it with respect to the student-athletes, but imagine if you come to LSU and you're interested in healthcare and someone gives you a tour of an elite sports medicine environment," Tate said. "That's a game changer in recruiting not just student-athletes, but anybody who is inclined to be involved with the healthcare lifestyle."
Tate said the best care shouldn't always go to only those who can afford it, saying that the donation will help eliminate financial disparities and could change the course of lives across the state.
"There's nothing that we've done at LSU that's bigger than what's happening here today," Tate said. "If you've ever had a loved on who's gotten cancer, you want them to have the best and that's what this is about."