The state Department of Education lacks an effective process to check child care complaints, Legislative Auditor Daryl Purpera said in an audit released Monday morning.

The department also fails to follow some national practices in key areas, including child to staff ratios, according to the review.

"Auditors found as well that the department did not effectively investigate complaints about unlicensed providers, did not impose required fines when it found providers operating without a license, and did not always

issue enforcement actions to address deficiencies found during inspections," a summary of the report said.

In their response, department officials said they are working to move Louisiana closer to national standards.

