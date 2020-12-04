The East Baton Rouge Parish school system is nearing agreement on buying land to build one or more schools in or near the school-scarce area of the parish set to become the City of St. George.

However, plans to buy five vacant residential lots to help with the demolition and reconstruction of University Terrace Elementary, located just north of LSU, have hit a wall.

The difference is there is as much as $10 million set aside for the purchase of the land in south Baton Rouge, while the University Terrace land purchase, estimated at $250,000, is unfunded.

The money for both projects comes from a 1-cent sales tax earmarked for education, a tax that voters renewed in April 2018.

The sales tax is funding 21 “named projects” to be built between now and 2029. These projects include $70 million to build two new schools at a still-to-be-determined location in the “southern part of the district,” as well as an additional $10 million to purchase land for one or both of those schools.

Another project approved by voters in 2018 is $25 million to rebuild and expand University Terrace Elementary. Construction is set to start this coming spring.

But the budget for that project did not specifically set aside money for buying additional land.

If the school system can’t settle on an acceptable way to finance unbudgeted land purchases, it will complicate future school construction projects.

One such project is McKinley High School, which is set for $35 million in major renovations starting in fall 2024. School officials have identified 12 adjacent properties estimated at $1.5 million total that would allow the high school to be reconfigured.

That money, however, is not currently in the project budget.

The south Baton Rouge land purchase is set to come up for a vote when School Board meets next on Dec. 17. The plan is to have the board pick from one of four available properties in south Baton Rouge, a move that would start purchase negotiations. Two properties are located in St. George proper, while the other two are located in the Gardere area between Burbank and Nicholson drives.

As to the University Terrace land purchase, the board discussed the idea Thursday night but was unable to muster the necessary five votes to spend $250,000 more on top of the $25 million project budget.

“Any cent over that budgeted amount to me is too much,” said Board Vice President Tramelle Howard.

The south Baton Rouge land purchase was also discussed Thursday, but no votes were taken.

Board members did not tip their hand as to which one of the four properties they favored. Most of the discussion, though, focused on the two properties within the boundaries of St. George. One is a 62-acre tract on Perkins Road between Siegen Lane and Pecue Road. The other is 45 acres near the intersection of I-10 and Siegen Lane.

Commercial Realtor George Kurz of Kurz & Hebert laid out some of the pros and cons of the four properties.

One big problem, he said, with the Perkins Road land is that future plans for that section of Perkins call for the installation of J-turns. J-turns are U-turns with traffic lights and lanes in the median to hold vehicles waiting to make turns. The road design was named that because it results in an upside-down “J” shape.

“The idea of a school bus making a J-turn during peak traffic just makes me very nervous,” Kurz said. “It’s basically a school bus trying to make a U turn in a four-lane road, which in reality doesn’t seem to really work.”

Another potential complication not discussed Thursday is that St. George supporters plan in the future to lobby for the creation of a companion school district. If successful, the new school district would assume ownership of any new schools built within the boundaries of the new district.

On the University Terrace land purchase, the final vote Thursday was 4-2, with board member Dadrius Lanus abstaining. It needed five votes to pass.

Board members Mark Belle, Jill Dyason, Mike Gaudet and Evelyn Ware-Jackson voted Yes, while board members Howard and Dawn Collins voted No. Board rules suggest the item can’t be considered again for 60 days.

If the vote had occurred earlier Thursday night, the result might have been different. The item didn't come to a vote until more than four hours into the nearly seven hour meeting. By then, board members Connie Bernard and David Tatman had already left.

The idea of purchasing land around University Terrace has been in the making for years.

Board President Gaudet said that owning the five lots adjacent to the elementary school would ease traffic congestion in the area by expanding from one to three the number of streets accessible from the campus. He also said it could potentially save construction costs via better access to sewer and other utilities.

“I really want to caution us from being penny-wise and dollar-foolish when we are making a 50-year decision and (spending) $25 million,” Gaudet said. “For less than 1% of the project, we could make it much more viable.”

To pay for the $250,000 purchase, Gaudet is proposing using the proceeds from the future sale of vacant property southeast of LSU on Dean Lee Drive, which used to be the home of Arlington Preparatory Academy.

Lanus, however, was unmoved. He said that buying the five lots next to University Terrace is not a necessity. He said there are more pressing needs in the school system, specifically including creating a new middle school in the Glen Oaks area, which is in Lanus’ district.

Marcus Williams, program director for CSRS/Tillage Program Management, the private partnership which oversees most school construction in Baton Rouge, expressed ambivalence Thursday about the benefits of purchasing the five lots. He said his team can build a new school without a problem on the current site as is.

That prompted a testy exchange between Gaudet and Williams.

“Would you say that having that added land would be desirable, or very desirable, or that you're indifferent to having that extra land to make a better building and a better school?” Gaudet asked Williams.

After a few minutes of back and forth, Williams said buying the additional property and gaining access to Aster and Alasks streets "does not determine whether it’s desirable or not when you design a building."

"So the answer is no,” Williams said finally.