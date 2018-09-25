After half a century, LSU is ending leisure courses touted as a way for students, former students and others to learn skills like Cajun dancing, digital photography and how to speak Italian.
Ernie Ballard, a spokesman for LSU, said classes offered during the fall semester will be the last of their kind.
"Unfortunately, online programs and area workshops have provided many opportunities that used to not exist outside of leisure courses, and interest has dropped," Ballard said in an email.
"As costs to put on the courses increase, coupled with outside competition, it wasn't viable for us to continue," he said.
LSU President F. King Alexander, after an appearance before the Louisiana Board of Regents, said he was not familiar with the decision to end the courses.
The current list of offerings include book binding, soap making and woodworking.
The classes were typically held during weeknights at the LSU Student Union.
The courses began in 1968, according to a message last week from Lynne Maxwell, who is part of the Leisure Arts Studio staff.
"Unfortunately, it is no longer financially feasible to offer our programs at a reasonable cost to cover instructional costs, equipment and materials, and overhead for the studio space and staff," Maxwell wrote.
