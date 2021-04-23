Marcus Williams, Program Director for CSRS | Tillage Program Management, talks about a corner classroom at Jefferson Terrace Academy, the new K-8 school replacing nearby Jefferson Terrace Elementary Tuesday August 4, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La.The school is substantially complete, with a few items left to complete. But thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, rather than a celebratory opening for this modern, 21st century tech-rich school, there will be very little fanfare initially. That's because students won't be arriving until after Labor Day, thanks to the coronavirus. Teachers will be teaching them remotely in meantime. (Photo by Bill Feig, The Advocate)