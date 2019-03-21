The chairwoman of the state House Education Committee was at the White House on Thursday when President Donald Trump signed an executive order that he said is aimed at ensuring free speech on college campuses.

The order requires federal agencies that provide research grants to make sure schools are complying with federal laws and policies that give students and others the right to speak out.

The issue has sparked debate nationwide, including charges that conservative speakers are targeted at campuses an inordinate amount of time, sometimes forcing cancellation of speakers and events.

Before the event, House Education Committee Chairwoman Nancy Landry, R-Lafayette, chided Gov. John Bel Edwards for vetoing a bill in 2017 touted as a way to protect campus speech.

In a tweet, Landry noted that "sadly," that measure was struck down by Edwards.

In another tweet, the governor's office quickly noted that, in 2018, Edwards signed a similar bill.

The 2017 legislation was sponsored by House Republican Caucus Chairman Lance Harris, of Alexandria, a frequent critic of the governor on budget and other issues.

The measure last year signed by Edwards was sponsored by state Sen. Rick Ward III, R-Port Allen.

That state law requires colleges and universities to spell out free speech rights, publicize those rights in student handbooks and on school websites and make clear that students cannot expect colleges to shield them from opinions they find objectionable.

The governor, in his 2017 veto, criticized the fact that the Harris bill included a 15-member commission to oversee the rules in that measure.

Edwards office said last year that the measures were "two very different bills."

Christina Stephens, deputy chief of staff for the governor, said in a tweet Thursday that, as the veto letter said, the legislation "created an overly burdensome structure for the evaluation of the freedom of speech on college campuses, which is already protected in the bedrock principles declared in the First Amendment of the United States Constitution."

Landry could not be reached for immediate comment.

Check back with The Advocate for more details.