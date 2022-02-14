Baker leaders aren't giving up even though the state approved a charter school last month to open there in 2023 despite their objections, and they may file a lawsuit to try and stop it.
They especially object to state leaders’ reliance on a law that allows charter applicants to bypass local school districts if those districts have D or F academic letter grades. The public schools in Baker, located just north of Baton Rouge, have a D.
Those letter grades, however, date back to 2019, prior to the COVID pandemic. Since then, the state has waived a multitude of consequences for low letter grades for schools and districts — but not this one.
On Feb. 1, the five-member Baker school board unanimously approved a resolution without public discussion requesting help from the Louisiana School Boards Association to investigate the new charter and assist Baker’s attorney, Brandon Decuir, in taking "all necessary action” against it.
As of Sunday afternoon no litigation had been filed in the matter. Decuir has declined to comment.
In the meantime, the mayor of Baker, Darnell Waites, has been urging the city’s 12,000 residents to petition the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education to reconsider its 6-4 vote to approve the new charter school, which will be operated by GEO Academies. Waites in particular is singling out the six BESE members who voted yes.
“I may not win, but I will not just lay down and let them come in,” Waites said in an interview.
GEO landed a Type 2 charter, which allows the organization to enroll students not just in Baker but throughout the whole Baton Rouge region.
Waites said he first heard about the proposed new school in December. He said he resents that no one from the charter school network reached out to him in advance of the BESE vote.
He said he’s gotten calls since from GEO representatives, but has not returned them. He said it’s too late to try to get into his good graces.
“We don’t need another charter school, we don’t,” Waites said. “The financial future of our city depends on our school system becoming stronger.”
Waites said he is generally opposed to charter schools, but said he has a good working relationship with the charter schools already in Baker, which opened before he became mayor in 2016.
Representatives of GEO Academies declined to comment.
Charter schools are public schools run privately via contracts, or charters.
Thirty brick-and-mortar charter schools operate in the capital region, with all but two of them located in East Baton Rouge Parish. They educate about 10% of all public schoolchildren in the region and 20% of those in East Baton Rouge Parish. Their enrollment collectively has grown 47% over the past five years and 8% in the past year.
Baker already has two charter schools operating within its city limits – Advantage Charter Academy and Impact Charter School. They educate about 900 students combined, drawing children from Baker as well as surrounding communities.
The new Baker charter school seeks to educate another 900-plus students, starting with as many as 240 students initially.
The city school district is not much bigger; it educates just over 1,000 students at four schools.
GEO had originally asked BESE to let it open three schools in Baker, educating about 2,600 students in grades kindergarten to 12. The organization dramatically downscaled its request before the Jan. 18 vote, but has the option of applying again in the future to open those two additional schools.
East Feliciana Parish school district leaders also opposed the application; GEO hopes to attract some students from there.
GEO Academies' original application sought to replicate in Baker the setup it has now in Baton Rouge, operating two elementaries and one high school.
The charter school network, which has its headquarters in Indianapolis, opened its first Baton Rouge school in 2015. Its three Baton Rouge schools have almost 1,700 students. The chair of its Baton Rouge board of directors is Linda Johnson, a prominent local education leader and a former BESE president.
At the Jan. 18 hearing, prior to its vote on GEO’s application, BESE extended or renewed 11 other charter schools in the state for one to three years. Nine received letter grades in 2019; seven of them had Ds and two had Fs.
In recommending their renewal, state education leaders pointed to the pandemic-prompted letter grade waivers and suggested that these schools deserve a chance to try to improve during a less disrupted time.
Baker leaders argue that they deserve the same consideration.
In 2019, when the last official district letter grades were issued, Baker was 5 points out of 150 away from a C letter grade, which would mean it would have to be consulted on new charters. However, if letter grades had been issued in 2021, the district would have gotten an F.
Only the six schools in the state-run Recovery School District in Baton Rouge collectively performed worse.
At the Jan. 18 BESE meeting, Baker attorney Decuir suggested the board is treating Baker unfairly.
”You’re waiving it for the charter schools, but you are applying it to the district schools,” Decuir said. “What message are you really sending?”
Baker hinted at future litigation.
“Will this cause a lawsuit?” Decuir asked. “One will only know based on the action of the board.”
BESE member Belinda Davis of Baton Rouge, who voted against GEO’s application, asked Joan Hunt, executive counsel for the Louisiana Department of Education, for her views.
“Then in your opinion it is legal for us to rely on a letter grade that is three years old and allows this operator to skip over the school (board)?” Davis asked.
“Yes,” Hunt responded.
“That is not fair,’ interjected Shona Boxie, president of the Baker School Board, who was testifying at the time.
If Baker sues, it may get help from the Louisiana School Boards Association.
Janet Pope, LSBA’s executive director, said the association is aware of Baker’s vote to seek its help, but has yet to receive the formal resolution from Feb. 1, a prerequisite for its participation.
She noted that LSBA has supported the school accountability waivers BESE has approved during the pandemic and opposes allowing charter schools to bypass local school boards.
“The LSBA has also generally advocated that local school boards should have the opportunity to review and consider charter school applications to determine if the proposed charter school is in the best interests of the students and families of the local school district,” Pope said.