Runnels School in Baton Rouge recently announced it will increase tuition substantially next year, but only for its high school students, and it’s asking parents to renew en masse no later than Jan. 31 or its high school may have to close.

The tuition increase, combined with a new $2,000 “advancement fee” just for high schoolers, amounts to 42.9 percent. The cost of high school enrollment at Runnels will increase from $10,360 a year currently to $14,800 for the 2020-21 school year.

The rest of the school, from preschool to eighth grade, is not affected and is not in danger of closing, school leaders say. Parents with children in those grades face a 3 percent tuition increase next year.

Jan. 31 is the annual tuition deadline, though Runnels is asking parents to pay early this year if they can, saying that would allow the school to announce early that the high school will remain open.

Parents who pay in full by Jan. 31 receive the best deal. Costs go up a bit for families who opt to pay monthly or semiannually.

Originally, parents of high school students were facing a 3 percent tuition increase like everyone else, but Runnels informed them in late October that was no longer the case. The school held separate “town hall” meetings Sunday afternoon with staff and parents to explain the cost increase and the financial health of the high school.

The Sunday meetings prompted the launch of a special fund drive, aimed at staff as well as school supporters, that aims to raise enough to keep the high school afloat if the tuition increase falls short. The school is also forming a new Finance Committee to look for ways to improve its financial footing.

“I’m very optimistic,” founder Kelly Runnels said in an interview Wednesday. “We’ve been very encouraged by all the good vibes we’ve gotten.”

Runnels said the increase is necessary “to maintain the high quality of education in our high school that we are used to” and the school opted to announce the increase early in the year rather than wait and limit alternatives for families that need to go somewhere else.

“We thought the only fair thing we can do is to give the parents as much notice as we can,” he said.

Kelly Runnels launched the independent school in 1965 in his house, with just three students. The elementary school expanded into junior high and high school grades as part of relocating to its main campus at 17255 South Harrells Ferry Road. It also maintains a preschool across town at 6455 Jefferson Hwy.

Runnels School sophomore gets top ACT score on his first attempt Connor Porthouse, a 15-year-old sophomore at Runnels High School in Baton Rouge, has earned a 36 or perfect score on the ACT, acing the colleg…

Runnels School stands out among private schools in Baton Rouge because it’s not affiliated with a church. It is among the elite college prep schools in town — its most recent graduating class had a average ACT score of 26.1 out of 36. The school is also well known in Baton Rouge for its strong commitment to the arts.

Kelly Runnels, 81, led the school for years until he and his wife, Gladys, retired a few years ago. Nevertheless, he continues as president of the nonprofit corporation that oversees it and remains active at the school. In fall 2016, he spearheaded the rebuilding of the main campus after it flooded badly, forcing everyone to relocate for more than two months.

The school’s financial problems, however, preceded the flood. Over the past decade, Runnels School has steadily lost students, decreasing from more than 800 students overall to about 550 currently. The high school portion of the school has decreased to fewer than 200 students.

Runnels celebrates 50 years The Runnels School celebrated the 50th anniversary of its founding at a gala and fundraiser Oct. 4 at the Lod Cook Alumni Center.

On Wednesday, Kelly Runnels sent a special message to parents and staff a special message in which he answered questions raised at Sunday’s town hall meetings.

“Today, we face issues brought on by a changing landscape in the school environment over the past 10 years,” he wrote. “It has developed due to the growth of charter schools, public magnet schools, and public school growth in surrounding parishes.”

Runnels told The Advocate that private schools throughout the region are losing students and the students are shifting to public schools of one stripe or another, not to other tuition-charging private schools.

“It’s hard to compete with free,” he said.

Also, his school receives no support from a church as religious schools typically do, he said.

The high school portion of Runnels School has proved a special problem. Runnels said it costs 2.5 times more to run its high school than its elementary school, yet historically high school tuition has been not much more than those in the lower grades as a way to “make it affordable for more families.”

+17 In Runnels' 51st year, Baton Rouge flooding puts school to the test In April 1983, Kelly Runnels had just relocated his growing elementary school to newly purchased property along South Harrells Ferry Road when…

That’s been difficult since the 2016 flood. Runnels said while school flood debt is about 75 percent paid off, the school had nevertheless run a deficit each year of “several hundred thousand dollars.”

“Our academic programming is thriving and successful; however, the school must retain students and increase enrollment as costs to operate slowly increase each year,” he wrote to parents Wednesday. “Since the most costly division is the high school, it is there that tuition and fees must increase.”

Runnels told The Advocate that if 80% of current families pay their tuition between now and Jan. 31, that will leave the school within $200,000 of covering the cost of the high school, close enough for private donations to cover the difference, and if 90% to 100% renew early, then the high school should be fine, he said.

If the school successfully resets to its higher tuition, which he said is still in the “mid-range” for local private high schools, it should be fine for the next several years.

“It’s just one hump we have to get over,” Runnels said.