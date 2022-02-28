Newly appointed president and chancellor of Southern University, Dennis Shields, is headed to Baton Rouge with his sights set on improving the system at large.
Now tabbed as the man to lead Southern into the future, Shields brings decades of legal and higher education experience to Louisiana.
Born and raised in Iowa, he obtained a bachelor's degree in business administration at Graceland College before earning a law degree from the University of Iowa in May 1982.
After graduating, Shields became assistant director of admissions for the University of Iowa where he helped double the diversity of candidates for admission to the school.
He took on the same positions at the University of Michigan in 1991 and at Duke University in 1998.
After over 20 years in admissions work, Shields took on a different role in August 2005 as the dean and a law professor at the Phoenix School of Law in its first year of operation.
In his most recent position as chancellor and 14th chief executive of the University of Wisconsin-Platteville since 2010, he gained the favor of many colleagues and helped improve outcomes for those overlooked.
"UW-Platteville Chancellor Dennis Shields is a personal friend whose counsel and advocacy has served the UW System extraordinarily well," UW System interim president Tommy Thompson said. "He is well-respected by his colleagues, pulled no punches in his efforts to build a better university, and is a dynamic leader in Wisconsin who will be greatly missed."
According to UW System data, "underrepresented minority" enrollment increased 63% from Shields' arrival in 2010 until just before the pandemic in fall 2019.
The number of students classified from "racially and ethnically diverse backgrounds" doubled in Shields' time as chancellor at UW-Platteville.
Shields was also served as the first Chair of the Diversity and Inclusion Working Group of the National Collegiate Athletics Association for Division III, dedicated to reviewing critical issues related to the lack of ethnic and gender diversity within Division III athletics.
In another act of support for athletics, Shields stepped in to provide color commentary for several UW-Platteville men’s basketball games.
“I know he was excited to do this,” UW-Platteville athletics director Dr. Kristina Navarro, said in a February 2021 article on the university's athletics page. “He is such a fan and supporter of the student-athlete experience. It is a positive for the whole university to see the livestream and see the chancellor on the sidelines, knowing who the players are and actively supporting their efforts on the court and in the classroom."
Committed to the idea of academic and athletic success, Shields also helped provide a scholarship for students of his former Iowa high school — Johnston High School in Johnston, Iowa — a pipeline to attend UW Platteville.
Named the "Chancellor Dennis Shields Johnston High School Scholarship," it is provided to Johnston High School students that "demonstrate financial need."
While a date for Shields' next visit to Baton Rouge has yet to be announced, officials on the Southern University Board of Supervisors see him as the right man for the president-chancellor role.
"I think the selection of Dennis Shields represents our belief that he’s the best fit to lead the University following Dr. Belton," Edwin Shorty, chair of the Southern University System Board, said in announcing his hire. "We felt that Mr. Shields comes with the right mix of qualities to further advance the University."
Current Southern President-Chancellor Ray Belton's contract ends on June 30.
Shields will officially begin his term once a final contract is approved by the Southern University Board of Supervisors.